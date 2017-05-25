Seven Bulldogs tennis players state-bound

The Eastern A is an animal when it comes sports competition, and tennis is no exception. On the girls side, there were only 2 points of separation between first and third place, with Glendive scoring 39, Billings Central 38 and Hardin 37. While the boys team totals weren’t quite that tight, with the boys taking second place with a score of 35 behind Billings Central’s 45 and ahead of Glendive’s 26, competition was still stiff.

The duo of Darnell Lefthand and Michael Neeser went into divisional play the No. 1 seed and did not disappoint. Receiving a bye in the first round, they saw their first action against Billings Central in the quarterfinals, defeating them 6-1,6-2. In the semifinals, Lefthand/Neeser matched up with another duo from Billings Central, defeating them in three 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3 and putting Hardin into the first place round, where they took on Miles City’s Christian Sradley and Deven Doughty. Lefthand/Neeser took first place, beating them in two sets 6-3, 6-2.

“I think the semifinal round pushed them,” said Head Coach Mike Flamm. “In the championship round, we dominated Miles City.”

In singles play, Jonathan Noteboom, a sophomore, took fourth place, losing to Glendive’s Michael Hopfauf twice. Once in the quarterfinals and playing for third place, Noteboom was solid. In the first round, he defeated Billings Central’s Christian McIntyre 6-0, 6-2, then he had to play his own teammate Famous Lefthand, defeating him 6-2, 6-1, and beating Miles City’s Kelly Irion 6-0, 6-0.

Flamm said, “He’s one of the top five guys in the conference, and every kid but him is a senior.”

For the girls, the Bulldogs had four qualify for state.

In singles play, Hardin had two: Madisan Chavez placed second and Brittney Schaff took third.

In the first round, Chavez defeated Billings Central’s Sarah Pankratz 6-0, 6-0 and Schaff defeated Central’s Sophia Mascarena 6-2, 7-5.

In the quarterfinals, Chavez beat Glendive’s Kayla Kelly 6-2, 6-2 and went into the semifinals. There, she defeated Abby Fitzgerald 6-2, 6-0 before losing to Glendive’s Ceeara Staiger 6-0, 6-1 and taking second place.

Schaff, won her quarterfinal match 6-2, 6-2 before losing to the first place winner Glendive’s Staiger 6-2, 6-1.

“Chavez went out and played really well,” said Flamm. “She handled everything that was out there.”

Schaff next played in the fourth round consolation, winning it 6-0, 7-5 and putting her into play for third place. She took it, defeating Central’s Emma Putman 6-1, 6-3.

“Schaff had to work a bit,” Flamm said. “She got challenged a few times, but she’d pull out a point and get through.”

In doubles play, the duo of Maddie Flamm and Lisa Cai got to state the hard way – except for their first two games, all were won or lost in three sets.

In the semifinals, they lost to Central’s Keller/Putman 4-6, 6-2, 7-5. In the third round consolation, they ended up playing their own teammates, Makiko Reisig and Katie Murdock.

This went to three sets with Flamm/Cai winning 6-3, 1-9, 7-5 sending them into the third place round. Again, it was three sets when they lost to Central’s Keller/Putman 1-6, 7-5, 6-3, and finished at fourth place.

“I could not be happier for those two,” Flamm said. “I’m so proud of them.”

This Thursday, those qualified are traveling to Kalispell for the state tournament.

Eastern A at Miles City

BOYS

Team scores: Billings Central 42, Hardin 35, Glendive 26, Miles City 17

Singles

First round: Jory Opp, G, def. Christian Bennett, MC, 6-0, 6-0; Isaac Birdwell, BC, def. Charles Storey, H, 6-1, 6-3; Gabe Passes, H, def. Jake O’Leary, BC, 6-4, 7-5; Kelly Irion, MC, def. Riley Handran, Gle, 6-3, 6-1; Jonathon Noteboom, H, def. Christian McIntyre, BC, 6-0, 6-2; Michael Hopfauf, G, def. Kole Lohrke, MC, 6-0, 6-0; Casmir Melton, G, def. Mason Harding, MC, 6-0, 6-0; Simon Marschall, BC, def. Famous Lefthand 6-0, 6-0.

Quarterfinals: Opp, G, def. Birdwell, BC 6-2, 7-5; Irion, MC, def. Passes, H, 6-1, 6-0; Hopfauf, G, def. Noteboom, H, 7-6 (3), 6-4; Marshall, BC, def. Melton, 6-0, 6-1.

Semifinals: Opp, G, def. Irion, MC, 6-0, 6-1; Marshall, BC, def. Hopfauf, G, 6-4, 6-0.

Championship: Marshall, BC, def. Opp, G, 6-3, 7-5.

First round consolation: Storey, H, def. Bennett, MC, 6-0, 6-0; O’Leary, BC, def. Handran, G, 6-0, 6-1; McIntyre, BC, def. Lohrke, MC, 6-2, 6-1; Lefthand, H, def. Harding, MC, 6-2, 7-5.

Second round consolation: Passes, H, def. Storey, H, 6-3, 6-1; O’Leary, BC, def. Birdwell, BC, 7-6 (6), 7-5; McIntyre, BC, def. Melton, G, 6-4, 7-5; Noteboom, H, def. Lefthand, H, 6-2, 6-1.

Third round consolation: O’Leary, BC, def. Passes, H, 6-2, 4-6, 6-1; Noteboom, H, def. McIntyre, BC, 6-1, 6-1.

Fourth round consolation: Hopfauf, G, def. O’Leary, BC, 6-2, 6-2; Noteboom, H, def. Irion, MC, 6-0, 6-0.

Third place: Hopfauf, G, def. Noteboom, H, 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

First round: Zygmond/Vanderlinder, BC, def. Glasscock/Davis, MC, 6-4, 0-6, 6-1; Morton/Pankratz, MC, def. Reno/Mitchell, MC, 6-0, 6-0; Hill/Yarlott, H, def. Dockter/Walker, G, 6-4, 6-0; Evans/Small, H, def. James/Mires, G, 6-4, 7-5.

Quarterfinals: Neeser/Lefthand, H, def. Zygmond/Vanderlinder, BC, 6-1, 6-2; Morton/Pankratz, BC, def. Gobin/Lucido, G, 6-3, 6-4; Doughty/Stradley, MC, def. Hill/Yarlott, H, 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (2); Campbell/Nelson, BC, def. Evans/Small, H, 6-2, 6-2.

Semifinals: Neeser/Lefthad, H, def. Morton/Pankratz, BC, 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3; Doughty/Stradley, MC, def. Campbell/Nelson, BC, 1-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Championship: Neeser/Lefthad, H, def. Doughty/Stradley, MC, 6-3, 6-2.

First round consolation: Gobin/Lucido, G, def. Glasscock/Davis, MC, 7-6 (3), 6-2; Zygmond/Vanderlinder, BC, def. Reno/Mitchell, MC, 6-0, 6-1; Evans/Small, H, def. Dockter/Walker, G, 6-2, 6-3; Hill/Yarlott, H, def. James/Mires, G, 6-0, 7-6 (2).

Second round consolation: Gobin/Lucido, G, def. Zygmond/Vanderlinder, BC, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4; Evans/Small, H, def. Hill/Yarlott, H, 6-3, 6-0.

Third round consolation: Campbell/Nelson, BC, def. Gobin/Lucido, G, 6-4, 6-4; Morton/Pankratz, BC, def. Evans/Small, H, 6-3, 7-5.

Third place: Morton/Pankratz, BC, def. Campbell/Nelson, BC, 6-1, 6-1.

GIRLS

Team scores: Glendive 39, Billings Central 38, Hardin 37, Miles City 6

Singles

First round: Ceeara Staiger, G, def. Hallie Banta, MC, 6-0, 6-1; Emma Putman, BC, def. Deshawna Anderson, H, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1; Brittney Schaff, H, def. Sophia Mascarena, C, 6-2, 7-5; Emily Toennis, MC, def. Cheyenne Damron, G, 6-2, 6-2; Madisan Chavez, H, def. Sarah Pankratz, BC, 6-0, 6-0; Kayla Kelly, G, def. Shyla Greer, MC, 6-2, 6-4; Hannah Bogar, G, def. McKenzie Karch, MC, 6-1, 6-3; Abby Fitzgerald, BC, def. Mary Anne Herrera 7-5, 6-1.

Quarterfinals: Staiger, G, def. Putman, BC, 6-0, 6-1; Schaff, H, def. Toennis, MC, 6-2, 6-2; Chavez, H, def. Kelly, G, 6-2, 6-2; Fitzgerald, BC, def. Bogar, G, 6-7 (2), 6-0, 7-6 (1).

Semifinals: Staiger, G, def. Schaff, H, 6-2, 6-1; Chavez, H, Fitzgerald, BC, 6-2, 6-0.

Championship: Staiger, G, def. Chavez, H, 6-0, 6-1+.

First round consolation: Anderson, H, def. Banta, MC, 6-3, 6-3; Damron, MC, def. Mascarena, BC, 6-1, 6-4; Greer, MC, def. Pankratz, BC, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1; Herrera, H, def. Karch, MC, 6-2, 6-2.

Second round consolation: Toennis, MC, def. Anderson, H, 7-5, 6-4; Putman, BC, def. Damron, MC, 6-1, 6-1; Bogar, G, def. Greer, MC, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1; Kelly, G, def. Herrera, H, 6-1, 6-3.

Third round consolation: Putnam, BC, def. Toennis, MC, 6(3), 6-1; Kelly, G, def. Bogar, G, 6-3, 0-6, 6-3.

Fourth round consolation: Putnam, BC, def. Fitzgerald, BC, 6, 6-1, 7-5; Schaff, H, def. Kelly, G, 6-0, 7-5.

Third place: Schaff, H, def. Putnam, BC, 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles

First round: Dushane/Kindness, H, def. Kunick/Scarpholt, G, 6-2, 2-6, 6-1; Cai/Flamm, H, def. Wolff/Zimdars, G, 6-2, 6-2; Adolph/Meyer, BC, def. Moore/Fleming, Mc, 6-3, 6-2; Newbury/Garcia, BC, def. Smith/Banta, MC, 6-1, 6-3.

Quarterfinals: Keller/Putnam, BC, def. Dushane/Kindness, H, 6-2, 6-0; Cai/Flamm, H, def. Beehler/Lohrke, MC, 6-1, 6-3; Adolph/Meyer, BC, def. Reisig/Murdock, H, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2; Carney/Hill, G, def. Newbury/Garcia, BC, 6-2, 6-2.

Semifinals: Keller/Putnam, BC, def. Cai/Flamm, H, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5; Carney/Hill, G, Adolph/Meyer, BC, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.

Championship: Keller/Putnam, BC, def. Carney/Hill, G, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(3).

First round consolation: Kunick/Scarpholt, G, def. Beehler/Lohrke, MC, 6-3, 6-1; Dushane/Kindness, H, def. Wolff/Zimdars, G, 6-3, 6-1; Moore/Fleming, MC, def. Newbury/Garcia, BC, 6-4, 6-0; Reisig/Murdock, H, def. Smith/Banta, MC, 6-2, 6-0.

Second round consolation: Dushane/Kindness, H, def. Kunick/Scarpholt, G, 6-4, 6-4; Reisig/Murdock, H, def. Moore/Fleming, MC, 6-0, 6-0.

Third round consolation: Adolph/Meyer, BC, def. Dushane/Kindness, H, 7-5, 6-2; Cai/Flamm, H, def. Reisig/Murdock, H, 6-3, 1-6, 7-5.

Third place: Adolph/Meyer, BC, def. Cai/Flamm, H, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.