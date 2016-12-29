Seven Bulldog wrestlers place at Colstrip Coal Town Tourney

Hardin’s Bulldog wrestling team traveled to Colstrip last Thursday for the Coal Town Tourney. The Bulldogs placed fifth overall with seven wrestlers finishing in the top five.

At 103, Wyatt Harmer took third place and at 132, Connor Schwend placed fourth.

Gidion Herbel took fourth place in the 170 weight class and, at 182, Uriah Turner took second place.

In the 205 weight class, the Bulldogs had two wrestlers place with Will Caprata taking third and Jesse Murdock taking fifth. At 285, Grant Scalpcane took third place.

The Bulldogs’ next action will be on Jan. 5, 2017 at the Belgrade duals.

Coal Town Tourney

at Colstrip results

Team scores: Huntley Project 192.5, Colstrip 158, Glendive 130, Shepherd 107.5, Hardin 95, Circle 87, Miles City 61, Baker 34.

Order of finish

103: Tanner Cook, Shepherd; Clayton Donally, Huntley Project; Braxton Scheeler, Miles City; Mason Henry, Shepherd.

113: Dylan Gamel, Huntley Project; Jaxen Dean, Huntley Project; Wyatt Harmer, Hardin; Murray Knickerbocker, Huntley Project.

120/126: Lincoln Stormer, Circle; Jared Rohlf, Colstrip; Cade Budell, Huntley Project; Blake Zimmerman, Huntley Project; Jake Murnion, Miles City; Calvin Handran, Glendive.

132: Jackson Currier, Colstrip; Tavis Kinn, Glendive; Kaid Campbell, Miles City; Terrell Koenig, Baker; Hunter Connard, Huntley Project.

138: Clayton Currier, Colstrip; Kyle Schaff, Huntley Project; Matthew Midleton, Huntley Project; Connor Schwend, Hardin; Chandler Curry, Colstrip; Quentin Wheeler, Baker.

145: Trey Taylor, Circle; Brandt Ackerman, Glendive; Ty Bradley, Colstrip; Sam Schmidt, Huntley Project; Kon Speelmon, Miles City; Loren Sherman, Huntley Project.

152: Cory Kistler, Huntley Project; Brandon Held, Glendive; Kameron Powell, Shepherd; Garrett Smith, Huntley Project; Dylan Yerbich, Circle; Chavis Norton, Huntley Project.

160: Tyler Clapp, Glendive; Dalton Herbst, Baker; Spencer Dougherty, Shepherd; Cody Blaede, Colstrip; Henry Koch, Huntley Project; Eric Peter, Circle.

170: Sonny Cochran, Shepherd; Nelson Crisafulli, Glendive; Wyatt Seiman, Huntley Project; Gidion Herbel, Hardin; Tanner Geiss, Huntley Project; Wenz Gustav, Shepherd.

182: Kai Dole, Huntley Project; Uriah Turner, Hardin; Tyler Harms, Miles City; Gage Schmitt, Shepherd; Trent Saunders, Shepherd; Seth Mastel, Baker.

205: Blake Johnston, Colstrip; Trey Yates, Colstrip; Will Caprata, Hardin; Christian Pfeiffer, Shepherd; Jesse Murdock, Hardin; Matt Fulton, Glendive.

285: Merlin Whitedirt, Colstrip; Kyle Schillinger, Circle; Grant Scalpcane, Hardin; Trey Copeland, Huntley Project; O’Shon OldMouse, Colstrip; Keegan Mires, Glendive.