SAFETY PLEDGE

Six months ago, medical student Marjorie Nicholson arrived in Hardin to find a troubling reality in regards to local driving practices.

“I’ve met so many quadriplegics and paraplegics in Hardin – more than I have in my medical career thus far – and it’s because of driving accidents,” she said. “I think that deaths related to driving, especially with young people, are so sad because most of them are preventable.”

For many students and teens, such as Hardin High School sophomore Cole Hill, distracted driving is a “pretty big problem.” Hill can recall a friend’s minor cellphone- induced accident, as well as many friends who, at one time or another, drove while using a cell phone.

“I asked them if they could put it down and drive instead of texting,” he said. “It’s dangerous and it’s wrong. I think everybody needs to know they shouldn’t text and drive.”

According to the Governors Highway Safety Association, states with no laws against texting, and driving such as Montana, only increase the risk of vehicle accidents and fatalities, particularly with teens and novice drivers.

As an inspiration to help deter these preventable accidents, 130 Hardin High School students recently pledged to not text and drive.

Esther Wynne and Lori Byron of the Big Horn County Public Health Department, along with Nicholson, recently regarded distracted driving as a “major issue” in Big Horn County and even across Montana.

After reviewing data regarding fatalities of minors in Montana as a Childhood Mortality Review Team, the group initiated the No Texting and Driving project, focusing on High School students’ awareness and participation.

“All the areas of the state have this group. We look at the deaths of children and try to figure out if there are things we can do as a society to prevent future deaths,” Byron said. “This is kind of a big one, there are so may traffic fatalities in Montana, more so because we don’t have seatbelt or texting laws.”

Passenger car driving behavior falls under the jurisdiction of the individual states, so the U.S. Department of Transportation can’t ban cell phone use by drivers. Congress has considered a number of laws to prevent distracted driving, but none have passed. However, many state officials and residents have stepped up to pass laws against texting, talking on a cell phone and other distractions.

“I wanted to do something about promoting safe driving, non-distracted driving, and no texting and driving, so I got together with a public health safety officer,” Nicholson said. “We’re just trying to bring more attention to the issue. Montana is the only state in the nation with no cell phone bans. We’ve been trying to pass a primary seatbelt law in Montana, and a no texting and driving law, for the past 12 legislative sessions.”

In an effort to spread awareness, Nicholson and Public Health Safety Officer Veronica Morales visited high school government and health classes to talk with students and educate them about the dangers of texting and driving, and non-seatbelt use.

Today, 37 states ban all cell phone use by novice or teen drivers and 14 states prohibit all drivers from using hand-held cell phones while driving.

Montana officials, including MDT Director Mike Tooley, continue preventive efforts as summarized in the Montana Vision Zero plan.

“As a part of the Montana lifestyle, residents are accustomed to driving long distances to access jobs, shopping and recreation, which means people often log many miles on the roads during which they are exposed to the risk of a vehicle crash,” said Tooley in a safety plan approval letter. “In Montana, many lives are forever changed because a crash results in a fatality or a survivor requiring a lifetime of medical care. We need to change this cycle and prevent severe crashes from ever occurring.”

Distracted driving involves engaging in any activity that could divert a person’s attention away from the primary task of driving. Distractions often endanger the driver, and any passengers or bystanders.

According to distraction.gov, distracted driving most commonly results from using a cell phone, eating and drinking, talking to passengers and adjusting a radio.

“This is a pretty big problem,” said Hardin High School freshman Gabrielle Lopez. “There could be someone around our age who just got their license, and there could be that one person who is texting and driving…something bad could happen [and], in that situation, the new driver could be scared to even get behind the wheel again.”

For Lopez, in her experience with distracted drivers, she first made sure she was safe and buckled in. Today, Lopez hopes to see her pledge inspire younger generations to “think about what they’re doing” and know that “there are people who care for their safety.”

“I think it shows that we’re setting an example,” she said. “We’re showing kids and parents that we care, too.”

According to the Montana Comprehensive Highway Safety Plan, Montana has a culture that has “historically tolerated certain unsafe driving behaviors,” such as impaired driving and nonuse of seatbelts.

To help reverse the “tolerance” of distracted driving, the safety plan suggests education and outreach needs be “carefully crafted to hit on the right values and actually change behavior.”

In accordance, Byron plans to promote awareness by using a group photo of the participating students as banners and billboard advertisements throughout the state.

For more information, visit mdt.mt.gov/visionzero and distraction.gov.