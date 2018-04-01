Ryniker-Morrison Gallery to open Jan 11 with Red Star exhibit

The Ryniker-Morrison Gallery at Rocky Mountain College will begin 2018 with the exhibit “Many Blessings: Kevin Red Star with his daughter Sunny Sky Red Star” from Jan. 11 through Feb. 8.

This exhibit will launch on Thursday, Jan. 11, with an opening reception to honor the Red Star family. The opening event, which runs from 4-6 p.m., is free and open to the public.

Kevin Red Star was born in 1943 on the Crow Indian Reservation in Lodge Grass. He was raised in a family that valued art and culture, which helped him to develop a love for art and music at an early age.

Upon his graduation, Red Star was one of 150 students selected to attend the newly established Institute of American Indian Arts in Santa Fe, N.M. He then received a scholarship to attend the San Francisco Art Institute, where he was exposed to a wide range of media and techniques.

Red Star returned to Montana, where he established his permanent art studio and became an ambassador of art for the Crow Nation. In 1997, he received an honorary doctorate degree in fine art from Rocky Mountain College.

Kevin Red Star’s daughter, Sunny Sky Red Star, was born in Santa Fe, N.M., in 1980. Like her father, Sunny Sky was raised to value art, dance and theater. Working alongside her father for years, she learned how to stretch and gesso his canvases, while developing her own unique, abstract expressionist style. Sunny Sky has studied at Rocky Moun tain College and MSU-Billings, taught in the Summer Art Academy, and proudly continues her family’s tradition in the visual arts.