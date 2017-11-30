Returning wrestlers buffer Bulldogs for 2017-18 matches

The Hardin Bulldog wrestling team will see its first action of the season when they travel to Sidney for their invite.

This year, the Bulldogs return to the mats with experience. They have eight wrestlers who last year qualified for state with six of those placing.

Returning state qualifiers are sophomores Keith Pretty Weasel and Conner Schwend; junior Jesse Murdock; and seniors Bryce Roan, Brendan Roan, Justin Zier, Gideon Herbel and Will Caprata. According to Head Coach Travis Kreiger, they bring leadership and ability to this year’s team.

If the Bulldogs are light anywhere, it’s in the lower weight classes.

“We should be pretty dang tough in the upper weight classes,” Kreiger said. “From 145 to heavyweight, we will be competitive.”

Hardin currently has about 40 students out for the wrestling team – 12 to 13 freshman, 10 to 12 sophomores, 10 juniors and six seniors. At this point last year, the Bulldogs only had 28 wrestlers out.

This weekend at Sidney, the Bulldogs will not have a full roster.

“We should, by Christmas, have all the slots filled,” Kreiger said. “It’s a matter of getting everybody into the right weight classes.”

As usual, the Eastern A is going to be tough.

“The East is going to be a dog fight,” Kreiger said. “Sidney in returning everybody, Lewistown is loaded with a lot of veteran experience, Glendive is returning a lot of wrestlers. Havre lost some wrestlers, but last year’s state champions will be tough again, and Miles City and Belgrade are young. There are a lot of quality wrestlers in the east.”

Kreiger pointed out both Herbel and Zier. In their mid-level weights classes, he said, “they are going to be in some dog fights.”

Wreslting action in Sidney starts Friday and goes through Saturday.