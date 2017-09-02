Regroup and move up

The Hardin Bulldog wrestling team brought home a second place trophy and qualified 10 wrestlers for the state tournament starting Friday at Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark in Billings.

While Havre walked away with first place, the dog fight was between second, third and fourth places.

Only 5 team points separated second place Hardin, third place Glendive and fourth place Laurel in final scoring.

According to Head Coach Travis Kreiger, the Bulldogs came out a little flat in the first two rounds.

“We didn’t start out very well,” he said. “We had mistakes.”

After the first two rounds, the Bulldogs started putting it together.

“We knew we could compete with anyone,” Kreiger said. “We just regrouped, went out and won enough placement rounds to take second place.”

This week, Kreiger said, the team will be “banging heads” to correct team mistakes.

“We have one more week to get better and we haven’t wrestled our best yet,” he said.

According to Kreiger, the first two rounds at state are going to be very important.

“We need to put it together,” he said.

The Bulldogs had one division champion with Brenden Roan taking first place at 152. Roan, in the quarter finals, semifinals and first place round, won every match with pins, the quickest one taking only 18 seconds.

The Bulldogs had two second place finishers, Bryce Roan at 145 and Justin Zier at 170. Hardin also had two third place finishers, Uriah Turner and 182 and Grant Scalpcane at heavyweight.

Two Bulldogs placed fourth, Gideon Herbel at 160 and Jesse Murdock at 205. Conner Schwend placed fifth at 138 along with Keith Pretty Weasel at 103, and Will Caprata at 205 placed sixth.

Kreiger said, “If we come in with our heads on straight, we can do some damage.”

Action starts 10 a.m. Friday at the Metra with the Parade of Athletes, then the first round of wrestling starting at about 10:20 a.m. Championship finals on Saturday begin about 3:15 p.m.

Eastern A at Glendive

Team scores: Havre 294; Hardin 166; Glendive 162.5; Laurel 161; Belgrade 139; Sidney 133.5; Lewistown 129; Livingston 102; Browning 99.5; Billings Central 66; Miles City 50.5.

Individual order of finish

103

Placements

1st Place Match - Quin Reno (Havre) 31-5 won by tech fall over Cameron Pleninger (Havre) 26-5 (TF-1.5 0:00 (15-0))

3rd Place Match - Kaiden Cline (Sidney) 24-21 won by decision over Braxton Scheeler (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 17-16 (Dec 1-0)

5th Place Match - Aden Rogge (Park (Livingston)) 21-14 won by decision over Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin) 14-15 (Dec 4-0)

7th Place Match - Garret Sletten (Laurel) 9-18 won by fall over JC Larson (Browning) 3-17 (Fall 2:08)

138

Placements

1st Place Match - Sawyer Degen (Belgrade) 34-0 won by decision over Ben Stortz (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 30-10 (Dec 10-3)

3rd Place Match - Jace Winter (Sidney) 39-14 won by fall over Duane Otto II (Fergus (Lewistown)) 26-15 (Fall 2:53)

5th Place Match - Conner Schwend (Hardin) 27-20 won by fall over Austin NewBreast (Browning) 11-17 (Fall 2:24)

7th Place Match - Jacob Morgan (Billings Central) 26-24 won by decision over Kayne Johnson (Laurel) 13-26 (Dec 5-1)

145

Placements

1st Place Match - Parker Filius (Havre) 36-0 won by fall over Bryce Roan (Hardin) 14-5 (Fall 1:33)

3rd Place Match - Jace Johnson (Sidney) 28-17 won by decision over Brandon Held (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 30-11 (Dec 4-3)

5th Place Match - Chase Farrar (Fergus (Lewistown)) 32-15 won by decision over RJ Gill (Laurel) 26-19 (Dec 7-3)

7th Place Match - JJ Thomas (Browning) 10-12 won by fall over Joel Raisler (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 5-24 (Fall 4:25)

152

Placements

1st Place Match - Brenden Roan (Hardin) 17-6 won by fall over Mason Fend (Laurel) 27-11 (Fall 1:34)

3rd Place Match - Mason Dionne (Havre) 27-18 won by fall over Brandt Ackerman (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 22-17 (Fall 5:25)

5th Place Match - Calvin Racine (Browning) 17-13 won by fall over Avery Gurney (Sidney) 25-18 (Fall 2:40)

7th Place Match - Ray Knerr (Park (Livingston)) 10-15 won by fall over Eric Amaya (Belgrade) 1-3 (Fall 3:45)

160

Placements

1st Place Match - Dane Flammond (Havre) 35-6 won by tech fall over Tyler Clapp (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 28-7 (TF-1.5 0:00 (15-0))

3rd Place Match - Alex Wickens (Fergus (Lewistown)) 38-8 won by fall over Gidion Herbel (Hardin) 28-18 (Fall 5:12)

5th Place Match - Jett Jones (Sidney) 29-21 won by fall over Emmit Augare (Browning) 16-16 (Fall 0:30)

7th Place Match - Nick Verlanic (Laurel) 29-19 won by decision over Ryan Kipp (Browning) 12-14 (Dec 10-3)

170

Placements

1st Place Match - Wyatt Blythe (Fergus (Lewistown)) 31-6 won by decision over Justin Zier (Hardin) 22-13 (Dec 12-8)

3rd Place Match - Nelson Crisafulli (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 30-10 won by decision over Cameron Younger (Laurel) 31-15 (Dec 7-2)

5th Place Match - Steven Adams (Belgrade) 10-19 won by decision over Trevor Dean (Sidney) 21-27 (Dec 7-3)

7th Place Match - Thomas Cooper (Billings Central) 13-40 won by decision over Taylor Gopher (Havre) 7-10 (Dec 13-8)

182

Placements

1st Place Match - Shane Gibson (Park (Livingston)) 27-10 won by decision over Sawyer Thogerson (Sidney) 32-20 (Dec 5-2)

3rd Place Match - Uriah Turner (Hardin) 30-11 won by decision over Brett McBurney (Laurel) 24-23 (Dec 8-4)

5th Place Match - Jemal Williams (Belgrade) 9-9 won by injury default over Tyler Schaub (Havre) 3-4 (Inj. 0:00)

7th Place Match - Casimir Melton (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 22-22 won by fall over Tyler Harms (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 22-23 (Fall 3:15)

205

Placements

1st Place Match - Jase Stokes (Havre) 34-1 won by fall over Tyler Laverty (Park (Livingston)) 33-9 (Fall 4:25)

3rd Place Match - Brady Boyce (Fergus (Lewistown)) 32-16 won by fall over Jesse Murdock (Hardin) 18-16 (Fall 0:39)

5th Place Match - Austin Ratliff (Havre) 15-14 won by fall over Will Caprata (Hardin) 21-16 (Fall 2:30)

7th Place Match - Will Blewett (Belgrade) 9-4 won by fall over Matt Fulton (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 18-25 (Fall 3:42)

285

Placements

1st Place Match - Wacey Zuback (Browning) 10-9 won by fall over Keegan Mires (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 24-14 (Fall 5:10)

3rd Place Match - Grant Scalpcane (Hardin) 30-13 won by fall over Eli Marley (Dawson Co. (Glendive)) 23-11 (Fall 4:56)

5th Place Match - Ryan Horner (Sidney) 30-22 won by fall over Archie Swift (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 6-19 (Fall 1:33)

7th Place Match - Jared Sienkowski (Havre) 24-20 won by fall over Mason Roberts (Billings Central) 22-32 (Fall 3:37)