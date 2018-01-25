Post players shine in Hardin victory against Glendive

Hardin’s guards – normally the top shooters of the Lady Bulldog basketball team – took a back seat in the realm of scoring late Saturday afternoon in their away game against Glendive’s Red Devils. Where they backed off, post players Aiyanna Ereaux and Marie Five filled the void, sinking 18 and 17 points respectively.

According to Hardin’s Head Coach Cindy Farmer, she had wanted the Ladies’ post players to show more dominance in the game and their efforts paid off in a 52-37 victory over the Red Devils. Five, in particular, earned a double-double with 12 rebounds in addition to her 17 shots.

“We’re getting some post production,” Farmer said, adding that the guards helped Ereaux and Five along through their leadership. “From the second quarter on, [the team’s] intensity picked up on both the defensive and offensive ends.”

This Friday, the Ladies will compete in a home game against Laurel’s Locomotives, who are ranked first in the Eastern A conference. The Ladies, currently ranked second, lost to the Locomotives 45-60 in late December.

“They really hurt us last time; they made six or seven 3-pointers and went on a run,” Farmer said. “We’ve got to really stop dribble penetration and contest every shot.”