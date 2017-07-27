My time as a reporter

Working at the Big Horn County News has been an eye-opening experience. As a senior at Hardin High School, most people my age work a part time job in the summer, but this was a little different.

I was exposed to the rigid schedule that surrounds a newspaper every week, and learned just how much work is put into it. I also learned very quickly the different tools and responsibilities of a reporter. But, as all good things must have an end, by the time this article is out, my employment will have finished.

My start

Around the start the second semester of my junior year, I was given the opportunity to go to the newspaper two times a week during my sixth period independent study journalism class. I would help the staff there correct the articles before the newspaper went off to get printed, and learn the different aspects of journalism. I even wrote a few articles during the school year.

I was soon offered a job as reporter during the summer, which I gladly accepted, wanting to experience journalism firsthand.

My expectations

To be honest, I wasn’t sure what to expect with the job. I had a small taste of reporting earlier by conducting a few interviews around the community and high school.

Working with the paper was a little more intensive that I had imagined. During my time, I traveled all over the community and did articles on subjects of which I previously had no knowledge.

My first day

My first real day on the job was May 29. I remember spending the first part of the day writing the article on the Hardin High School graduation.

I didn’t have anything to work on in the afternoon, however, so the staff sent me off to Garryowen to do an article on the new barbecue restaurant that opened, called Bury the Hatchet.

It was a little overwhelming at first – I wasn’t expecting anything of that caliber so fast – but I got accustomed quickly.

Most interesting article

I wrote my favorite, and – in my opinion – most interesting article before I even started working at the newspaper. Towards the end of the school year, the history classes got the opportunity to travel to Miles City and hear a presentation done by one of the last living Holocaust survivors, Eva Kor.

History has always been a subject I have enjoyed, and seeing that presentation could possibly be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The trip itself was rather sudden, but I felt like I needed to write an article on it.

What I’ve learned

In short, I learned how to be a reporter. I was rusty with interviewing people at first, but as I did it more, I got better at thinking of questions on the fly, looking at the different sides of a story and more. I learned the basics of photography, what to look for in taking a picture and how to work a camera. I learned how to lay out a newspaper page. But not only that, I learned what it’s like to work a 9-5, five days a week!

I plan on joining the journalism class next school year, and will even try to be in an editorial position. The experience I got from working at the Big Horn County News will help me a long way, and I can’t help but thank them for letting me be on the team, if only for a couple of months.