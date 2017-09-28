Miles City takes away Hardin’s running game to win 27-0

It was another hard go for the Bulldogs Friday as they fell to the Miles City Cowboys 27-0.

What Miles City did to defeat the Bulldogs is take away Hardin’s running game.

“They stacked a bunch of guys in the box and forced us to throw it,” said Head Coach Jake Lynch. “Add to that, we didn’t play really well up front.”

On the positive side, Lynch said, the Bulldogs are doing better at passing the ball and their special teams play is improving each week.

One of the problems still haunting Hardin is turnovers, according to Lynch.

The Cowboys scored once in the first quarter and twice in the second when Miles City stripped the ball from Quarterback Conner Schwend.

“Take two turnovers away and we’re in the game,” he said. “We’d move the ball and something would happen. Schwend would throw good balls, getting us into scoring range, and then we would make a mistake. When you’re playing a tough team, you can’t have those drive killers.”

At the half, the Bulldogs were down 20-0.

The Bulldog defense held the Cowboys to just 7 points in the fourth quarter.

For the Bulldogs, Schwend passed for 86 yards and rushed for 20. Malik Toure had two receptions for 37 yards, Ricky Hill had one for 24 yards and Justin Zier had one for 11 yards.

The Bulldog defense gave up 250 yards. David Evans completed nine and a half tackles, one and a half sacks, and one tackle for a loss. Codi Small had nine tackles, Charles Storey eight, Gidion Herbel eight and Konnolly Shane seven and a half tackles, half a sack, one tackle for a loss and one fumble recovery.

This Friday, Hardin will play at home against the Fergus County Golden Eagles. Game time is 7 p.m.