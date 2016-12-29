McCormick, Lefthand lead Bulldogs to 63-60 victory over Laurel Locomotives

Friday, December 30, 2016

Hardin’s Virgil McCormick looks for an open man to pass to around the defense of his opponent. McCormick, along with Darnell Lefthand, led the Bulldogs in shots, each scoring 22 points.

Thu, 12/29/2016 - 5:00am admin1
By Levi C. Flinn, Big Horn County News

Thursday’s matchup against Laurel High School gave rise to Hardin’s 2-point leaders, Virgil McCormick and Darnell Lefthand. The pair each contributed 22 points, scoring nearly 70 percent of the teams’ points for the game.

McCormick finished competition with a 58 percent field goal success rate, shooting eight of ten free throws and contributing with two assists.

Lefthand ended the game with a 47 percent field goal shooting rate, scoring one 3-pointer, 10 rebounds and five of five free throws.

With the assistance of the 2-point leaders, the Bulldogs outscored Laurel in three of four quarters before finishing the game with a 3-point victory over their competition at 63 to 60.

Hardin took the initial lead at the end of the first quarter by 4 points at 14 to 10. By the end of the second quarter, the Bulldogs extended the lead to 6 points, bringing the halftime score to 34-28.

Laurel fought back in the third quarter, however, outscoring Hardin 18 to 9 and taking a 46-43 lead.

Despite a third quarter loss, the Bulldogs made a comeback in the fourth, outshooting Laurel by 6 points at 20 to 16 and taking the lead before the shot-clock ran out.

Hardin is now ranked first in Eastern A with a perfect overall record of 5-0 and a conference record of 3-0.

The Bulldogs will play Sidney at home on Jan. 3.

