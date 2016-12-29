McCormick, Lefthand lead Bulldogs to 63-60 victory over Laurel Locomotives

Thursday’s matchup against Laurel High School gave rise to Hardin’s 2-point leaders, Virgil McCormick and Darnell Lefthand. The pair each contributed 22 points, scoring nearly 70 percent of the teams’ points for the game.

McCormick finished competition with a 58 percent field goal success rate, shooting eight of ten free throws and contributing with two assists.

Lefthand ended the game with a 47 percent field goal shooting rate, scoring one 3-pointer, 10 rebounds and five of five free throws.

With the assistance of the 2-point leaders, the Bulldogs outscored Laurel in three of four quarters before finishing the game with a 3-point victory over their competition at 63 to 60.

Hardin took the initial lead at the end of the first quarter by 4 points at 14 to 10. By the end of the second quarter, the Bulldogs extended the lead to 6 points, bringing the halftime score to 34-28.

Laurel fought back in the third quarter, however, outscoring Hardin 18 to 9 and taking a 46-43 lead.

Despite a third quarter loss, the Bulldogs made a comeback in the fourth, outshooting Laurel by 6 points at 20 to 16 and taking the lead before the shot-clock ran out.

Hardin is now ranked first in Eastern A with a perfect overall record of 5-0 and a conference record of 3-0.

The Bulldogs will play Sidney at home on Jan. 3.