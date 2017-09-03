Lodge Grass Indians qualify for state

Last weekend, the Lodge Grass Indian boys basketball team went to divisionals at the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark in Billings. On Saturday evening, they were awarded a second place trophy and are headed to the state tournament at 9 a.m. this Thursday to play the Shelby Coyotes.

During the regular season, the Lodge Grass Indians’ record was 7-4. Then, they ended up receiving a third place trophy as conference champions in Colstrip.

“It was definitely an uphill battle to get to state,” said Head Coach Gordon Real Bird Jr. “But the boys set a goal to make it to the state tournament and they worked very hard to accomplish this goal.”

On Thursday, March 2, the Lodge Grass Indians dominated the Townsend Bulldogs, the No. 1-ranked team in the 5B District. The final score was 63-40 with a win for the Indians.

Indians senior Trindell Dawes was the top scorer and LGHS moved into the semifinals.

The following day, the Indians battled the Joliet Jayhawks, the District 4B champions, at Metra. With 11 seconds remaining, the score was 60-61 in Joliet’s favor.

Junior Mylon Blacksmith brought the ball down the court and passed it to Elijah Rodgers. Right before the buzzer rang with 2.1 seconds left, Elijah Rodgers made a 2-point winning basket, qualifying the Lodge Grass Indians for the state tournament. The crowd and boys went wild. Final score was 61-62 in the Indians’ favor.

On Saturday, the Lodge Grass Indians played against the Lame Deer Morning Stars. The final score was 54-69 in Lame Deer’s favor.

After receiving their second place trophy, the Indians eagerly await their next challenge at state in Billings. There, they will have a chance to regain Lodge Grass’ first place title after 27 years.