Little Girl Cheer Camp scheduled Aug. 14-16

Hardin High School cheerleaders will be sponsoring the Little Girl Cheer Camp from 10 a.m. until noon on Monday through Wednesday, Aug. 14-16.

The camp will be held in Custer Park unless it is raining and then the camp will be held in the high school common room. Participants should range in age from 4 through 14.

The girls will perform the dances at the football game on Sept. 2 and the volleyball game to be announced.

Applications may be picked up at the Hardin High School, Sew Queen Designs, MoJoes and First Interstate Bank of Hardin. Participants may also register in Custer Park at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14. The camp pictures will be taken on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The Hardin High School cheerleaders wish to thank those who have participated in the past and hope to see them again this year.