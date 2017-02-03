Little Big Horn FFA looks to state after placing third in Hysham

February has been a productive month for the Little Big Horn FFA Chapter in Lodge Grass, who took third in the Southeast District competition and are looking forward to state. The beginning of the month was spent practicing for the annual competition, held in Hysham this year.

Little Big Horn’s mechanics team – Jeff Iron, Dalton Dosson, Beau Plenty Hawk and Isiaih Brown – placed third in mechanics, with Beau individually placing first in the district.

The junior parliamentary procedure team placed second and qualified for state. The team consists of Anthony Hernandez, Tyressa Pretty On Top, David Dust, Gabe Kelly, Gerald Sage and Shylee Rides Horse.

The Lodge Grass senior parliamentary procedure team – Tayler Walter, Dalton Dosson, Beau Plenty Hawk, Johnny Billadeaux, Isiaih Brown and Gabby Plenty Hawk – placed third. A “parli pro” team conducts a mock chapter meeting to demonstrate their knowledge of basic parliamentary law and the correct use of parliamentary procedures.

Lodge Grass entered two prepared speakers this year: Tayler Walter placed fourth and Dalton Dosson third. Prepared speakers write a 6-8 minute speech on a topic of their own choice, which is then memorized and presented to three judges. Their junior creed speaker, D.C. Stewart, placed third.

The farm business management team – made up of Isiaih Brown, Johnny Billadeaux, Samona Birdinground and Gabby Plenty Hawk – took seventh place. This category offers an opportunity for students to learn business skills and apply economic principles to agriculture.

Gabby and Beau Plenty Hawk competed in extemporaneous speaking. In the extemporaneous public speaking leadership development event, participants are given 30 minutes to deliver a speech on one of three assigned agricultural topics. Students must learn to think on their feet, and develop an argument quickly and persuasively.

The state FFA convention is scheduled for March 22.