LGHS golfers finish 2017 season on a high note, with an ace in the hole

Lodge Grass High School’s Indians wrapped up a successful golf season this week. Seventeen men and women golfers competed for the Indians this year at tournaments in Roundup, Billings, Broadus, Columbus and Sheridan Wyo.

Among the highlights of the season was a hole-in-one scored May 11 at the Powder Horn Club in Sheridan by Lodge Grass junior Tavia Torralba, who used a seven iron to make the shot from 80 yards.

The ace was witnessed by Lodge Grass Coach Polly Rhodes, and players Nina Smells and Aspen Real Bird.

“There’s never been anyone who’s gotten a hole-in-one on my team,” said Coach John Pilch, who has taught golf for more than 20 years. “I’ve only seen one other hole-in-one myself.”

The Indians hosted their annual “Valley of the Chiefs” meet at Kendrick Golf Course in Sheridan on May 1, with more than 60 golfers participating. The meet on the boys’ side was won by Sheridan with Huntley Project taking second, followed by Lodge Grass in third. On the girls’ side, Huntley Project placed first, followed by Lodge Grass and Sheridan. Aspen Real Bird placed fifth and Tavia Torralba ninth.

Eight golfers competed at the divisional tournament held at the Eagle Rock golf Course in Billings: girls included Tavia Torralba, Aspen Real Bird and Nina Smells; the boys were Aaron Bird in Ground, Jasper Half, Ty Big Lake, Belo Lefthand and Fred Backbone.

According to Pilch, he was “extremely proud of the improvements made by these young golfers – not only in there golf skills, but in their dedication, responsibility and commitment to the early-morning departure times and long days in the spring elements.”

The Indians enjoyed their final outing of the year on Wednesday as guests of the Powder Horn Golf Club in Sheridan. The Indians appreciate Powder Horn and Kendrick Golf Course for hosting them for practice and tournament play.

Junior varsity golfers that competed for the Indians this year included Vanessa Chavez, Marie Young Running Crane, Ivory Horse Chief and Raekwon Redstar.

Lodge Grass coaches believe these young golfers did an outstanding job developing their skills this year and look forward to seeing them compete at the next level in 2018.