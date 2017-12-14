Language Immersion Kindergarten application deadline set for Dec. 18

Little Big Horn College has been awarded a three-year Administration of Native Americans (ANA) grant to launch Chickadee Lodge, a new Apsaalooke Language Immersion Kindergarten for 20 Crow Indian children at Crow Agency Elementary School. First day of classes will be Wednesday, Jan. 3.

Kindergarten student applications will be available at the information sessions, at the Collegeʻs Dean of Academics Office and available for download on the college website lbhc.edu. Completed applications are due on Monday, Dec. 18.

“The Chickadee Lodge is our best hope for the children of this generation becoming Apsaalooke Language speakers,” said Dr. David Yarlott, LBHC President. “We are honored and privileged to have this chance to educate our kindergarten through second grade students entirely in the Crow language.”

Little Big Horn College partnered with Hardin Public Schools to situate the Chickadee Lodge Kindergarten in the Crow Agency Elementary School. In this educational setting, the kindergarten children will have access to the school campus and to features that include the school assemblies, library, parent involvement and physical education facilities. The school principal Jason Cummins serves as an advisor to the Chickadee School, along with LBHC education faculty member Sharon Stewart-Peregoy and Crow Studies faculty member Tim McCleary.

Little Big Horn College worked with The Language Conservancy, specialists in the revitalization of Native American languages, to help raise funds, develop textbooks, and create a website and social media for the new school.

The College and The Language Conservancy are long-time partners as members of the Crow Language Consortium, a collective of Crow schools, colleges and educators working to revitalize the language through curriculum, and textbook development and teacher training (the Crow Summer Institute).

For more information, visit chickadeelodge.org or facebook.com/chickadeelodgeschool.