Lady Indians fall to Lady Bulldogs in 2017 face-off

One week after their 51-38 non-conference victory over the Billings Skyview Class AA basketball team, Hardin’s Lady Bulldogs scored another win in their longstanding rivalry with Lodge Grass’ Lady Indians, taking the contest 78-43.

Though the Indians went into the game after a recent 58-82 loss against Lame Deer, their post and forward Aleigha Spotted Horse had shined in a 53-44 victory over Baker on Jan. 10, scoring 30 points. A successful 3-point shot by Hardin post player Aubrey Meiwald was answered in kind by Lodge Grass guard Keely Flying and the teams were off with Hardin taking an early lead and not looking back.

According to Hardin Head Coach Cindy Farmer, the Lady Bulldogs did well in maintaining their intensity for all four quarters by “sharing the basketball, making the extra pass, getting some steals and playing solid defense.”

“Trying to maintain consistency through four quarters,” Farmer said, “I thought we did that pretty well.”

The Lady Bulldogs struggled in shot percentages, however, moving from their 57 percent success rate on Jan. 7 against Sidney back to their 32 percent success rate on Jan. 6 against Shepherd. For 2-point shots, they made 35 percent of their attempts. For 3-point shots, they made 15 percent of their attempts.

“We only shot 52 percent from the free throw [line]. Those are free baskets,” Farmer said. “I think we just need to be more mentally focused when it comes to shooting.”

Lodge Grass Head Coach Jewana Black Hawk was unavailable for comment at press time and stats for the Lodge Grass Indians were not recorded.

Hardin forward and post Trahnea Phelan, who was a key player in the initial assault on the Indians, was the top shooter with 20 points, followed by Madisan Chavez and Meiwald with 11 each. As for the team’s 47 rebounds, Meiwald caught the most with 8, followed by Arena Plenty and Chavez with 6 each. Chavez and Nechia House tied for most of the team’s 30 steals with 5 each, followed by Karissa DuShane and Sharmayne Hardy with 4 each.

Hardin’s next home game is scheduled against Glendive at 4:00 p.m. Saturday. Lodge Grass’ next home game scheduled at 5:30 p.m. against Joliet, also on Saturday.