Lady Bulldogs work to maintain forward momentum

For Hardin’s Lady Bulldog basketball team, winning games is always welcomed – they have a 7-0 record in Class A – but Head Coach Cindy Farmer wants to improve upon these victories.

In Friday’s 64-46 win against Shepherd, for instance, she said the team played “consistently, with energy,” for two of four quarters. She wants that energy to continue throughout the game. Fortunately for Farmer, she has an example of the girls showing that energy in all four quarters – the following day’s 72-27 victory against Sidney.

From Shepherd to Sidney, the Ladies improved their field goal percentage by 25 percentage points for a 57 percent success rate on Saturday.

According to Farmer, “We’re building every game to get better as a team.”

“They really showed that against Sidney,” she said. “They moved the ball well, passed the ball very well, and made the extra pass that created easy baskets for teammates.

“For four quarters, I felt we finally maintained that energy and effort.”

This isn’t to say the team slouched in the Shepherd game, during where they caught 42 rebounds to the Sidney match’s 28. To be fair, the Sidney game was shorter after the Ladies gained a 40-point lead in the second half and, as per handbook regulations, triggered the clock to run continuously until the end.

Every player on the team, Farmer said, plays an important part and she’s happy when they all appear on the scoreboard.

“Madisan Chavez is leading the team in scoring,” she said of the Ladies’ senior guard and forward, “but Trahnea Phelan is doing an outstanding job as a post player. We have four or five guards who play tremendous defense, cause havoc and get steals.”

“Details and fundamentals” are the current focus for the Ladies, according to Farmer.

“We’re always going to be stressing our team defense, our rebounding – because that’s huge – and limiting our turnovers,” Farmer said. “Making clean passes and doing everything with a purpose, not just to do it.”

Chavez was the top shooter against Shepherd, scoring 19 points, followed by Phelan with 12 and Nechia House with 11. Aubrey Meiwald caught the most rebounds with 8, one more than Phelan who was herself followed by House and Sharmayne Hardy with 6 each. In the realm of steals – a total of 18 for the Ladies – Hardy and Karissa DuShane led with 5 each, nearly matched by Chavez with 4.

Chavez tied her shooting score and Meiwald her rebounding in the Sidney match. Runners up for points included Phelan with 14 and House with 11. For rebounds, House caught 5 and Arena Plenty 4. Hardy was far and away the top stealer, with 6 of 11 total. The runners-up all had 1.

At 6 p.m. on Friday, the Ladies will be playing the Lodge Grass Indians on Orange Crush night.