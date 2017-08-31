Lady Bulldogs take first, boys second at Eastern A cross-country time trials

For the first meet of the season, it was a solid start for the Hardin cross-country teams. The Lady Bulldogs are off and running, defeating second place Laurel by 36 points and the boys came in second, only 3 points behind Laurel.

Both the boys and girls teams had a runner take second place. For the girls, freshman Libby Nedens placed second, running the five kilometer course in 20:30.65 and David Prather ran to a 17:48.94. Both Nedens and Prather were about 30 seconds behind the leaders.

The girls had four runners in the top 10 and the boys three.

“We had a group of kids that ran every day over the summer and it shows,” said Head Coach Cindy Farmer.

Farmer noted that the times this year are going to be different, because they changed the distance to a five kilometer run. Five kilometers are longer than the three miles ran in the past.

Taking third place overall for the girls was Sydney Little Light who ran the course in 21:02.15. She was followed by Journey Erickson who came in fifth overall with a time of 21:32.92.

Seventh overall was Charlie Bellrock with a time of 22:28.68. Khylah Two Leggins timed in with 23:20.17 and an 11th place overall finish. In team scoring, the top five runners determine point totals. Sharmayne Hardy and Latisha Not Afraid both finished in the top 20 for the event.

For the boys, Caleb Wallace came in second for the Hardin boys, placing ninth overall with a time of 19:49.85. He was followed by teammate Trae Hugs less than a second later with a time of 19:50.13 for a 10th place finish. Fourth in for Hardin and 12th overall was Cayden Redfield with a time of 20:07.59. He was followed by Trajan Hill who crossed the finish line in 20:08.08. Sixth in for Hardin was Paul Little Light at 21:57 and Clement Not Afraid at 25:04.

This year, Hardin has more than 70 boys and girls out for cross-country. According to Farmer, this is the most ever.

Farmer credits the numbers to the success of the program. Bulldog cross-country, in the past two years, has taken home divisional and state trophies.

“Success breeds success,” she said.

This Friday, Hardin will be traveling to Billings for their invite at Amend Park. Action starts at noon.

Hardin Eastern A Time Trial Meet

Boys

Team scores: Laurel 43, Hardin 46, Glendive 82, Sidney 95, Miles City 101, Billings Central 120.

Top 20: Levi Taylor, Lau, 17:18.23; David Prather, Har, 17:48.94; Tate Thompson, BC, 18:04.15; Ace Ackerman, Gle, 18:13.82; Zach Austin, MC, 19:08.97; Connor Fink, Sid, 19:18.27; Haden Wilson, Lau, 19:30.73; Ethan Doty, lau, 19:43.30; Caleb Wallace, Har, 19:49.85; Trae Hugs, Har, 19:50.13; Johnny Herr, Lau, 20:04.96; Cayden Redfield, Har, 20:07.59; Trajan Hill, Har, 20:08.08; Cooper Austin, MC, 20:08.88; Cole Roberts, Sid, 20:22.78; Ethan Gradwohl, Lau, 20:27.68; Jacob Parent, Gle, 20:38.28; Myles Stinnett, Gle, 20:51.52; Calob Grigsby, Gle, 20:59.47; Will Steinbeisser, Sid, 21:05.34.

Girls

Team scores: Hardin 28, Laurel 64, Miles City 72, Sidney 93, Glendive 100.

Top 20: Grace Timm, Lau, 19:58.57; Libby Nedens, Har, 20:30.65; Sydney Little Light, Har, 21:02.15; Emily Kuehn, Gle, 21:21.21; Journey Erickson, Har, 21:32.92; Sarissa Hagemeister, MC, 21:37.60; Charlie Bellrock, Har, 22:28.68; Heather Baker, MC, 22:38.34; Andria Mourich, Lau, 23:00.45; Janelle Brien, Sid, 23:07.34; Khylah Two Leggins, Har, 23:20.17; Sharmayne Hardy, Har, 23:20.22; Latisha Not Afraid, har, 25:04.07; Lizzie WIsecup, Lau, 25:48.71; Mikenna Gruba, MC, 26:10.85; Haley Broberg, Lau, 26:21.77; Mishal Lucido, Gle, 26:23.50; Abby Reitz, Sid, 26:25.41; Serinity Kuntz, Sid, 26:31.25; Jentry Dutton, MC, 26:32.22.