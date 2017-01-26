Lady Bulldogs press through for every point

The Lady Bulldog basketball team took home wins in two games with closer point spreads than usual for their Class A match-ups. First, on Friday, they defeated the Miles City Cowgirls by 14 points in an away match, followed by a single-point victory at home Saturday against Glendive’s Lady Red Devils.

By the end of the first half with the Cowgirls, the Ladies were actually down by 5 points, 37-42.

“Our press really caused a lot of turnovers and, in the first half, we didn’t finish [our baskets],” Head Coach Cindy Farmer said. “We came out the second half and played much better defensively.”

Miles City is similar to Hardin, Farmer said, in that they “press the full game.” While the Cowgirls managed to get 23 turnovers from the Ladies – eight more than the 15 of their following game – Farmer said her team did the same to their opponents.

Starting in the third quarter, the Ladies pulled ahead 15-11, then 27-12 in the fourth. The final score was 79-65.

“We knew it was going to be an up-and-down game,” Farmer said. “We pressed the whole time.”

Farmer was pleased to note that her team scored their highest free throw percentage thus far with a 79 percent success rate, up from 52 percent during their Jan. 13 game with the Lodge Grass Indians. They had been practicing shots all week.

Guard Sharmayne Hardy scored the most points for the game – 18 – followed by guard Karissa DuShane with 17 and Trahnea Phelan with 14. Hardy, for her part, managed to score nine of her 10 free throws.

Of the team’s 36 rebounds, post Aubrey Meiwald caught the most with 11, followed by DuShane and guard and forward Madisan Chavez with 6 each. DuShane led the team in their 19 steals with 7, and Hardy and Phelan backed her up with 4 each.

“Now Glendive,” Farmer continued, “that was a tough game.”

The girls lost two of their starters in the first quarter – Meiwald went down with a concussion and Hardy with a thigh contusion. Some girls “really stepped up,” Farmer said, but it was still a struggle.

“We were behind the whole game,” she said. “We just really didn’t have the energy or the focus like we did against Miles City.

“I think we were down by 11 or 12, then we outscored them 21-18 in the third quarter and closed it to a 2-point game. Then, in the fourth quarter, [we] just found a way to come out with the win.”

The final score was 65-64.

Despite the team’s trials, they managed to maintain their higher free throw average at 76 percent. And, in this case more than others, every point counted.

According to Farmer, Meiwald and Hardy should return within about a week.

Chavez scored the most points at 20 – making 11 of 12 free throw attempts – followed by guard Nechia House with 12. Phelan and DuShane each sank in 9.

For rebounds, Phelan more than doubled her peers with 8 of 24. Of the team’s 12 total steals, Chavez took 5 and House 3.

The Ladies will be facing Laurel in their White Out home game at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, followed by an away match with Sidney at noon.

Hardin 15 22 15 27 79

Miles City 16 26 11 12 65

Hardin 9 18 21 17 65

Glendive 13 19 18 14 64