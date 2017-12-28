Lady Bulldogs lose to Laurel, defeat Sidney

The winning streak ended for the Lady Bulldog Basketball team at Laurel Thursday night when the Locomotives defeated Hardin 60-45.

It was the big 29-point second quarter run for Laurel that sent the Bulldogs home in defeat.

It was six three-pointers during the second quarter that did it.

The Bulldogs took an early first quarter lead, outscoring the Locomotives 13 to 8, but it was the second quarter that put an end to Hardin undefeated season when Laurel outscored them 29-13. At half Laurel led 37-26.

In the third quarter the Bulldogs put up 10 point to Laurel’s nine and in the fourth Laurel outscored Hardin by 5 giving the Locomotives a 60-45 victory.

In scoring for the Lady Bulldogs Marie Five led Hardin with 16, followed by Arena Plenty with seven and Alyanna Ereaux with six. Plenty and Five led Hardin in total rebounds with five and Bergan Real Bird had four.

Sharmayne Hardy had three assists and seven steals.

Friday night against Sidney it was a whole different ball game when Hardin defeated the Lady Eagles 61-28. The Bulldogs combined second and third period scoring putting 40 points, on the board while Sidney could only muster 14.

The first period was low scoring with Hardin scoring nine points and the Lady Bulldogs held Sidney to two.

In was in the second period when the Lady Bulldogs started putting the bite to the Eagles outscoring then 17-9. At half Hardin led 26-11.

In the third quarter Hardin kept up its run putting 23 points on the board and limiting Sidney to just 5.

At the end of the third Hardin led 49-16.

In the fourth quarter both Hardin and Sidney put up 12 points with Hardin defeating Sidney 61-28.

Hardy led the Bulldogs in scoring with 18 points followed by Five with 16 and Plenty, Real Bird and Ereaux each with five.

Hardy shot 63 percent from the field and Five 53 percent.

Five led with nine total rebounds, Real Bird six and Plenty five. The next action for the Ladies will be Jan. 4 against Billings Central.

Hardin: 9 17 23 12 61

Sidney: 2 9 5 12 28

Hardin: 13 13 10 9 45

Laurel: 8 29 9 14 60