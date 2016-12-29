Lady Bulldogs defeat Laurel

Thursday’s varsity basketball game against Laurel High School brought the Lady Bulldogs another victory after a closely matched contest in which Hardin overcame their competition by 3 points.

Hardin’s Lady Bulldogs are now ranked second in Eastern A behind Billings Central with an overall record of 4-1 and a conference record of 2-1.

Although the Lady Bulldogs were outscored in the first half of the game, they managed to make a comeback in the second half, outscoring Laurel by 14 points.

By the end of the first quarter, Laurel held a 4-point lead over the Lady Bulldogs. Coming into the second quarter, Laurel extended the lead to 11 points, going into halftime with a score of 31 to Hardin’s 20.

In the third quarter, the game turned as the Lady Bulldogs managed to outscore Laurel 16 to 3, taking a 2-point lead at 36 to 34.

The Lady Bulldogs again outscored Laurel in the final quarter. Hardin gained an additional 20 points, while Laurel gained 19, bringing the final score to a 3-point difference at 56 to 53.

Leading the Lady Bulldogs were Madisan Chavez and Trahnea Phelan, scoring 15 points each, and Karissa DuShane with 11.

The Lady Bulldogs will play Sidney at home next on Jan. 3, 2017.