Lady Bulldogs continue winning streak at Lewistown invite

So far this season, the Lady Bulldogs cross-country team have shown that they know how to run and they know how to win.

Even on a course that was wet and slippery at Lewistown Friday, they pushed forward, running hard and easily taking first place. The Ladies, team-wise, scored 47 points, with four of the seven runners placing in the top 15.

Second place was Billings Skyview, who scored 102.

“They are closing their gap times,” Head Coach Cindy Farmer said. “The first five came in 2:22 of each other, and the top six in 2:26.”

Topping the charts for the Ladies was Libby Nedens who ran to a second place finish overall with a time of 20:12, just nine seconds behind Laurel’s Grace Timm, who has been dominating in each course she runs.

Farmer pointed out that Nedens is closing the gap. At the first meet of the season, Nedens was 32 seconds behind Timm.

Second in for the Bulldogs was Journey Erickson, running the course to a sixth place overall finish with a time of 20:50. Third in for Hardin was Sydney Little Light, who ran the course in 21:22 to an eighth place overall finish.

Fourth to cross the line was Charlie Bellrock, placing 12th overall with a time of 21:47. Rounding out the top five for the Bulldogs was Khylah Two Leggins with a time of 22:34.

Rounding out the seven for Hardin was Madison Harmer at 22:38 and Ivery Fritzler with 23:06.

In boys action, Hardin took sixth place overall with Trajan Hill coming in first for the Bulldogs with a time of 17:46 and a eighth place overall finish. Second in for the Bulldogs was David Prather, who placed 19th overall with a time of 18:23.

“They both ran well,” Farmer said. “They fought hard and I’m very happy with their performance.”

One thing that hurt the Hardin boys is two of their varsity runners were out with injuries.

Third in for the boys was Taylan Alden with a time of 18:44, finishing 26th overall.

Trae Hugs ran the course to a 41st overall finish with a time of 19:39. Rounding out the scoring five was Tyrall Mountain Sheep with a time of 20:03.

Sixth in was Clement Not Afraid with a 20:39 and first time varsity runner Beau Black Eagle with 21:08.

It should be noted the girls JV team took first overall and the boys JV placed third.

This week, the teams will travel to St. Labre for their meet.

Lewistown Invitational

Boys

1. Billings Skyview; 85 2. Manhattan 97; 3. Fergus 102; 4. Laurel 132; 5. Park 142; 6. Hardin 148; 7. Havre 165; 8. Belgrade 172; 9. Dawson County 236; 10. Billings Central Catholic 247; 11. Custer County 256.

1. Levi Taylor, Laurel 17:06.63; 2. Sam Fulbright, Fergus 17:14.26; 3. Noah Majerus, Fergus 17:29.80; 4. Zak Meeker, Manhattan 17:33.08; 5. Ace Ackerman’ Dawson County 17:35.88; 6. Boone Schmaltz, Roberts 17:42.03; 7. Tate Thompson, Billings Central Catholic 17:44.02; 8. Trajan Hill. Hardin 17:46.20; 9. Bridger Lamb, Billings Skyview 17:47.63; 10. Gavin Fairlee, Billings Skyview 17:50.39; 11. Bryce Love, Manhattan 17:55.41; 12. Alex Mitchell, Custer County 17:57.61; 13. Jackson Thorn, Belgrade 18:05.15; 14. Andy Van Ornum, Roberts 18:10.15; 15. Sam Saarel, Park 18:11.18.

Girls

Hardin 47; 2. Billings Skyview 102; 3. Manhattan 104; 4. Fergus 140; 5. Custer County 147; 6. Laurel 174; 7. Havre 177; 8. Belgrade 191; 9. Dawson County 240.

1. Grace Timm, Laurel 20:03.95; 2. Libby Nedens, Hardin 20:12.80; 3. Emily Kuehn, Dawson County 20:24.08; 4. Emberlyn Hoffman-Gaschk, Billings Skyview 20:35.13; 5. Morgan Vosler, Custer County 20:40.94; 6. Journey Erickson, Hardin 20:50.55; 7 Sarissa Hagemeister, Custer County 20:52.59; 8. Sydney Little Light, Hardin 21:22.61; 9. Larissa Saarel, Park 21:22.70; 10. Kadia Miller, Havre 21:28.16; 11. Hannah Madsen, Manhattan 21:29.70; 12. Charlie Bellrock, Hardin 21:47.27; 13. Hannah Hirschi, Billings Skyview 21:53.97; 14. Jodi Cameron, Manhattan 22:11.77; 15. Kaylee Nystrom, Havre 22:15.72.