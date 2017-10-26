Lady Bulldog runners take back-to-back state championships

With only 42 seconds separating their top five scoring runners, the Hardin Lady Bulldogs took home the Cross Country State Championship for the second year in a row.

“They ran with a lot of courage and confidence,” Head Coach Cindy Farmer said. “I couldn’t be happier for them and I’m very proud of the way they competed.”

This is the first time that the Lady Bulldog cross-country team has ever won back-to-back state titles.

At the state meet held in Helena last weekend, the first Bulldog across the finish line for Hardin was Sydney Little Light, who took ninth place overall. While eight runners came in ahead of Little Light, it was the 42-second pack time of the top five runners that secured Hardin’s state trophy. The Ladies beat out second place Corvallis 68-101.

“They were not going to be denied,” Farmer said. “They ran for each other.”

Little Light ran the course in 20:14. Second in for Hardin was Khylah Two Leggins, who placed 10th overall with a time of 20:23. Third in for the Ladies was Libby Nedens, who placed 15th overall with a time of 20:42.

Fourth in was Journey Erickson, who placed 16th overall with a time of 20:45. Erickson was followed by Charlie Bellrock, who took 18th place overall by running the course in 20:56.

Placing sixth for Hardin and 48th overall was Madison Harmer, who ran the course in 22:19. Placing seventh and 49th overall for Hardin was Sharmayne Hardy with a time of 22:27.

In boys’ action, the Bulldogs placed fifth overall.

“They competed hard,” Farmer said. “They gave it everything they had.”

Last year, the boys placed seventh – this year, they’re fifth. With only one senior on the team, they are young both experience-wise and grade-wise.

“They did a great job,” Farmer said.

Except for David Prather, all the varsity starters will be back next year with experience under their belts.

Trajan Hill was the top runner for the Bulldogs. He placed 16th overall with a time of 17:31.

Second in for Hardin was David Prather, who came in 21st overall with a time of 17:44. Third in was Cayden Redfield with 18:19, and 46th overall and fourth was Trae Hugs with an 18:22 and 50th overall.

Fifth in for the Bulldogs was Taylan Alden with a time of 18:34. Sixth in was Beau Black Eagle and seventh was Tyrall Mountain Sheep.

2017 Montana state cross-country results