Lady Bulldog runners sweep Eastern A, boys place second

Across the board, it was a good day for the Hardin Bulldog cross-country teams. The girls varsity team brought home the trophy for their first place win and the boys placed second only 3 points behind Laurel. The winning didn’t stop there – both the JV boys and girls teams took first with the girls turning in a perfect score, and the boys and girls middle school teams placing first as well.

With the state meet this weekend, Head Coach Cindy Farmer said, “We just have to keep going. Enjoy this and it’s back to work to get ready for state.”

It also was a day of personal bests for both varsity teams. For the girls, personal bests were earned by Libby Nedens, Sharmayne Hardy, Khylah Two Leggins, Madison Harmer and Johnice Half. In boys action, David Prather, Trajan Hill, Trae Hugs, Cayden Redfield, Taylan Alden, Tyrall Mountain Sheep and Beau Black Eagle all ran their personal best times.

It has to be noted that the Bulldog boys are a young team. David Prather is the only senior.

“Being a young team, it takes a while to understand,” Farmer said. “With experience, you start to believe. It’s about trusting your teammates, training hard, gaining confidence and good things will happen. We just have to stay focused on our goals.”

For the girls, all seven finished in the top 15 with the scoring five finishing in the top 12, giving the girls the Eastern A divisional tournament victory with a score of 36, beating out Miles City with 52 points.

Finishing first for Hardin and second overall was Libby Nedens with a 19:05 and her best run of the season. Second in for Hardin and sixth overall was Sydney Little Light with a 20:39. Third across and seventh overall was Khylah Two Leggins with a 20:41 a personal best.

Fourth to cross the finish line and ninth overall was Journey Erickson with a time of 21:04, and crossing fifth and 12th overall was Madison Harmer with a 21:34, also a personal best.

Sixth was Johnice Half in 21:49, a personal best, and Sharmayne Hardy at 22:03, her personal best time as well.

For the boys, Trajan Hill led the pack with a fourth place overall finish, running the course in 17:04, his personal best time. Second in was David Prather who finished seventh overall with a time of 17:20, also a personal best.

Third to cross the finish line for the Bulldogs was Cayden Redfield, who broke the 18-minute mark for the first time this season with a time of 17:58, a personal best. Redfield finished 10th overall.

Right behind Redfield and 11th place overall was Trae Hugs with a personal best time of 18:03.

Fifth in for Hardin and 16th overall was Tyrall Mountain Sheep with a time of 18:19. He was followed by Taylan Alden a few hundredths of a second later, also with a time of 18:19. Both ran their personal bests.

Seventh in for Hardin was Beau Black Eagle in 18th place overall with a time of 18:24.

Saturday, both the boys and girls JV teams took first place at the divisional meet. The girls team had a perfect score of 15.

First place was Marion Hugs, second Ivery Fritzler, third Chayanna Wilson, fourth Marion Hugs and fifth Shaelynn Walks Over Ice.

Saturday, the Bulldogs will be in Helena for the All State cross country meet.