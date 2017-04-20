Lady Bulldog defense works to improve on highs and lows

Hardin’s Lady Bulldog softball team suffered a 2-14 loss Tuesday afternoon on their home field to Laurel’s Lady Locomotives, illustrating the need for better team defense. The week before, against the Locomotives on Laurel’s home field, the Ladies had kept pace with no defensive errors, ending on a relatively better 5-10 loss.

Regarding the game in Laurel, Hardin Head Coach Sarah DeVore said, “We played routine softball – we fielded the ball and threw the ball.”

Switching to the Hardin game, she said, “This game, we could not play routine softball – the ball was going through the legs, they weren’t making their throws and then the mental game. We just weren’t mentally in this one.”

One improvement DeVore noticed when compared to the beginning of the season is the Ladies have been managing to hit the ball consistently when at bat. The other team may often catch the ball once it’s hit, but the Ladies – mostly freshman – are improving in steps.

With Eastern A divisionals scheduled for May 18, they still have about a month left to prepare for the main competitions.

“This game, as bad as it looks…they’re still in it and we have a long season left,” DeVore said. “We’re growing, we’re hitting; it’s just highs and lows.”

The Ladies will be playing an away game against Sidney High School on Thursday, April 20 and another away game at Custer County High School on Saturday, April 22.