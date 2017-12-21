Lady Bulldog basketball team starts conference season with double victories

Hardin’s Lady Bulldog basketball team knocked out their first two conference wins of the season, starting with Miles City Cowgirls in an away game on Friday followed by a Saturday game against Glendive’s Red Devils at home.



It wasn’t a completely clean start, as they ended the first quarter of their match with Miles City trailing the Cowgirls 6-7. Like the Ladies, the Cowgirls employed a full-court press to keep their opponents back.



“We started out kind of slow against Miles City,” Head Coach Cindy Farmer said. “We had to know when to push it and when to be more patient with the basketball.”



According to Farmer, her team also needs to limit fouls that give their opponents “free chances” at the free throw line.



Miles City’s lead fell away, however, as the Ladies took a 13-5 lead in the second quarter tally and 21-8 in the third. The Cowgirls had a higher fourth quarter score with 15 to the Ladies’ 13, but they still fell behind 52-35 by the final buzzer.



Hardin maintained a lead in all four quarters of their match with the Glendive Red Devils – taking their opponents out 46-27 – in what Farmer described as a “pretty physical game.”



They were stronger in rebounding when compared to their match against Miles City, she continued, though there was an issue with turnovers.



“Our style of play, we’re going to have turnovers, but we just had too many,” she said. “We need to clean that up, we need to take care of the ball better.”



Despite the issues, she continued, the Ladies’ post players did a “great job” boxing out Glendive’s six-foot opponents and their guards maintained a quick pace.



Scoring in the double digits for the Ladies in Miles City were Sharmayne Hardy with 12 and Marie Five with 10. In the Glendive game, Hardy shot ahead with 19, followed by Aiyanna Ereaux with 11.



This week, the Ladies will be playing the Laurel Locomotives in an away game, followed by a match with the Sidney Eagles at home.