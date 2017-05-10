Ladies pick themselves up in four-set volleyball victory against Miles City

Hardin’s Lady Bulldog volleyball team were in a slump the past two weeks – losing to Lewistown, Belgrade and Billings Central – but, according to their players, they’re working to pick themselves up. As part of this process, they defeated the improved Miles City Cowgirls team in a Saturday away game.

In both this match and their previous one against Miles City, held Sept. 9, the Ladies won in four sets. This time, however, the Cowgirls had improved in their hitting and digging – at least in the Ladies’ estimation.

“I think they wanted to win so badly,” said Natalie Edgar, outside and middle hitter for Hardin. “It was their homecoming game.”

To keep up with the Cowgirls, Edgar said, the Ladies used their improved communication, defense, blocks and offensive strikes.

“We’ve been working a lot on placing the ball on offense,” said Arena Plenty, right-side hitter. “Towards the end, we let up a little bit and we had to come back.”

The team also has been practicing every day to improve their defense, Plenty added. A lack of strong passing had hampered the Ladies during their Sept. 21 loss to Lewistown.

“We [were fueled] from our failure in recent games,” Edgar said, “and came out stronger than we were.”

Hardin will be facing Laurel in a home game this week on Thursday, Oct. 5, followed by a match on Saturday against Livingston.