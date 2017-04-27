Katherine McCleary of Hardin selected as Congressional Intern

The Udall Foundation announced last Thursday that 10 students from eight tribes and nine universities have been selected as 2017 Native American Congressional Interns. Among those selected is Katherine McCleary, a member of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians of Montana. She will intern in the office of Sen. Jon Tester.

Students were selected by an independent review committee on the basis of academic achievement and a demonstrated commitment to careers in tribal public policy.

The Udall Interns will complete an intensive, nine-week internship in the summer of 2017 in Washington, D.C. Special enrichment activities will provide opportunities to meet with key decision makers. From 1996 through 2017, 255 Native American and Alaska Native students from 117 tribes will have participated in the program.

McCleary grew up on the Crow Reservation in Montana. Her Apsáalooke (Crow) name is Baaapáaliksshitchish. She is part of the Ashkaamne clan and child of the Ashshitchite clan. She is a rising senior at Yale University, studying the historical intersection of sex, gender, and race in healthcare during the early Crow Reservation period. Through her involvement at the Yale Native American Cultural Center, she works to create a welcoming space for Native students and educate Yale about Native culture and law. After graduating, she plans to attend law school and advocate for health and education policies that positively impact Native communities.

The Native American Congressional Internship Program provides Native American and Alaska Native students with the opportunity to gain practical experience with the federal legislative process. Through this work, they can understand firsthand the government-to-government relationship between tribes and the federal government. The Udall Internship is funded by the Native Nations Institute for Leadership, Management and Policy.