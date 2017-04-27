Journey Erickson takes first place in the 3,200 at Sheridan

Six girls and seven boys placed at the Dan Hansen Invitational track meet in Sheridan, Wyo. last week.

The Bulldogs had three girls place at the top five in four events and four boys place at the top five in five events.

In girls action, Journey Erickson ran to first place in the 3,200 meter and fifth place in the 800 meter. Erickson led the pack in the 3,200 with a time of 12:54.02. Mei Li Stevens took second place in the 3,200 behind Erickson with a time of 13:49.42.

In the 1,600 meter run, Charlie Bellrock placed third running the race in 5:33.85 and leaped to fifth in the triple jump. Also placing for the Ladies were Shea Esp in the 100 hurdles, Aubrey Meiwald in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, and Shelby Uffelman in the long jump.

Finally, they took third in the 800 meter relay.

For the boys, Hardin had two runners take third place with Virgil McCormick running the 1,600 meter in 4:43.19 and Trajan Hill running the 3,200 meter in 10:30.93. Ezekiel Coyote Runs placed fourth in two events running the 400 meter in 54.14 and the 800 meter in 2:06.50.

Malick Toure ran to fourth in the 300 hurdles at 44.17.

Also placing for the Bulldog boys was Michael Parra, Kevin Vallie, David Prather, Toshiki Honda, Gavin Betts, Dominic Stevens and Cassidy Redden.

The boys also placed in the 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relay races.

This weekend, the track team will travel to Glendive for their invite.

Dan Hansen Invitational track meet results

Girls 100 Meter Hurdles Finals

1 Peyton Bomar, Sheridan High School 16.67. 2. Julette Goehring, Buffalo High School, 16.90. 3. Jade Palmer, Kelly Walsh High School , 17.12. 4, Shelby Kovar, Buffalo High School, 17.23. 5. Hannah Taulealea, Kelly Walsh High School ,17.68. 6. Rachel Petersburg, Sheridan High School, 17.94. 7. Madison Chapin, Buffalo High School, 18.05, 8. Shea Esp, Hardin High School, 18.48. 9. Aubrey Meiwald, Hardin High School, 18.76. 10, Miah Chalfant, St. Labre Indian School, 21.72.

Girls 1,600 Meter Run Finals

Laura Alicke, Sheridan High School, 5:24.13. 2. Xiomara Robinson, Sheridan High School, 5:27.95. 3. Charlie Bellrock, Hardin High School, 5:33.85. 4. Trinity Preston, Sheridan High School, 5:37.00. 5. Rachel Sanchez, Cody High School, 5:41.88. 6. Seren Chapin, Buffalo High School, 5:45.98.

Girls 300 Meter Hurdles Finals

1. Julette Goehring, Buffalo High School, 49.08. 2. Rachel Petersburg, Sheridan High School, 50.60. 3. Jade Palmer, Kelly Walsh High School, 51.50. 4. Hannah Taulealea, Kelly Walsh High School, 52.63. 5. Madison Chapin, Buffalo High School, 52.82. 6. Aubrey Meiwald, Hardin High School, 53.09. 7. Shea Esp, Hardin High School, 55.35. 8. Charlie Bellrock, Hardin High School, 55.83. 9. Isabelle Silva, Spearfish High School, 1:02.17.

Girls 3,200 Meter Run Finals

1. Journey Erickson, Hardin High School, 12:54.02. 2. Mei-li Stevens, Hardin High School, 13:49.42. 3. Mackinzie Briggs, Spearfish High School, 14:01.52. 4. Heidi Henderson, Tongue River High School, 14:08.78.

Girls 4x800 Meter Relay Finals

1. Spearfish High School, 11:33.92. 2. Tongue River High School, 11:43.87. 3. Hardin High School, 11:55.86.

Girls 800 Meter Run Finals

1. Laura Alicke, Sheridan High School, 2:27.96. 2. Angela Hovdenes, Spearfish High School, 2:28.34. 3. Xiomara Robinson, Sheridan High School, 2:28.67. 4. Josie Fettig, Sheridan High School, 2:29.56. 5. Journey Erickson, Hardin High School, 2:33.98. 6. Zoe Robison, Sheridan High School, 2:34.77. 7. Jordan Frank, Big Horn High School, 2:36.35. 8. Seren Chapin, Buffalo High School. 2:37.37. 9. Rachel Sanchez. Cody High School, 2:40.98. 10. Emma Realing, Kelly Walsh High School, 2:42.55. 11. Cassidy Lausen, Buffalo High School, 2:42.97. 12. Isabella Grabin, Buffalo High School, 2:44.72. 13. Paige Short, Buffalo High School, 2:44.98. 14. Faith Davis, Kelly Walsh High School, 2:47.43. 15. Michaela Gromer, Kelly, Walsh High School, 2:50.26. 16. Mei-li Stevens, Hardin High School, 2:51.68. 17. Nikki Perfetti, Tongue River High School, 2:52.43.

Girls High Jump Finals

1. Louise Vilhelmsson, Kelly Walsh High School, 5-00.00. 2. Kylie Sorenson, Sheridan High School, 5-00.00. 3. Corin Carruth, Kelly Walsh High School, 4-10.00. 4. Ashlyn Bower, Cody High School, 4-10.00. 5. Josie Fettig, Sheridan High School, 4-10.00. 6. Sydney Atkinson, Big Horn High School, 4-10.00. 7. Madison Coventry, Kelly Walsh High School, 4-10.00. 8. Hannah Tysdal, Spearfish High School, 4-08.00. 9. Alisyn Hutton, Big Horn High School, 4-08.00. 10. Julette GoehringBuffalo High School, 4-08.00. 11. Mariah Robinson, Buffalo High School, 4-08.00. 12. Charlie Bellrock, Hardin High School, 4-06.00.

Girls Long Jump Finals

1. Mariah Robinson, Buffalo High School, 15-07.25. 2. Emily Larsen, Cody High School, 15-02.75. 3. Emily Blaney, Big Horn High School, 15-01.75. 4. Jade Palmer, Kelly Walsh High School, 15-00.25. 5. Madison Chapin, Buffalo High School, 14-10.25. 6. Tierney Robinson, Kelly Walsh High School, 14-07.75. 7. Alisyn Hutton, Big Horn High School, 14-07.50. 8. Ciara Johnson, Sheridan High School, 14-06.50. 9. Reagan Mullaney, Tongue River High School, 14-05.25. 10. Emma Murphy, Spearfish High School, 14-04.50. 11. Hallie Jiminez, Kelly Walsh High School, 14-03.25. 12. Ashlyn Bower, Cody High School, 14-02.50. 13. Haleigh Deleon, Cody High School, 14-01.25. 14. Aubrey Meiwald, Hardin High School, 13-11.75. 15. Brooke Abbott, Kelly Walsh High School,13-11.75. 16. Taylor Hersch, Spearfish High School, 13-07.25. 17, Shelby Uffelman, Hardin High School, 12-09.75.

Girls Triple Jump Finals

1. Peyton Bomar, Sheridan High School, 35-07.50. 2. Jill Mayer, Big Horn High School, 33-05.50. 3. Rachel Petersburg, Sheridan High School, 33-00.00. 4. Kailey Walker, Kelly Walsh High School, 32-11.00. 5, Charlie Bellrock, Hardin High School, 32-02.00. 6. Sydney Atkinson, Big Horn High School, 31-09.25. 7. Shea Esp, Hardin High School, 29-08.50. 8. Taylor Hersch, Spearfish High School, 29-00.00.

Boys 100 Meter Dash Finals

1. Lamont Frisby, Kelly Walsh High School, 11.27. 2. Ishmael Perin, Kelly Walsh High School, 11.53. 3. Cody Milmine, Buffalo High School, 11.55. 4. Brady Erickson, Cody High School, 11.72. 5. Tyler Holloway, Sheridan High School, 11.75. 6. Marc Wodahl, Buffalo High School, 11.76. 7. Jared Grenz, Cody High School, 11.84. 8. Brennan Kutterer, Tongue River High School, 11.86. 9. Caige Mccomb, Kelly Walsh High School, 11.87. 10. Colton Williams, Big Horn High School, 11.89. 11. Alec Riegert, Sheridan High School, 11.92. 12. Bobby Culver, Sheridan High School, 12.02. 13. Thomas Undlin, Spearfish High School, 12.03. 14. Matthew Skinner, Cody High School, 12.05. 15. Tavian Ashurst, Spearfish High School, 12.12. 16. Michael Parra, Hardin High School,12.14.

Boys 1,600 Meter Run Finals

1. Jered Mccafferty, Sheridan High School, 4:31.27. 2. Nic Robinson, Kelly Walsh High School, 4:31.43. 3. Virgil Mccormick, Hardin High School, 4:43.19. 8. Hank Pretty On Top, Lodge Grass High School, 4:54.99. 10. Orrie Morrison, St. Labre Indian School, 4:57.64. 13. Trajan Hill, Hardin High School, 5:08.13. 14. Kevin Vallie, Hardin High School,5:10.45.

Boys 300 Meter Hurdles Finals

1. Caleb Jones, Buffalo High School, 42.79. 2. Braeden Ferguson, Spearfish High School, 42.81. 3. Kyler Ostler, Big Horn High School, 43.26. 4. Malick Toure, Hardin High School, 44.17. 7. David Prather, Hardin High School, 45.27. 9. Kennington Kaline, St. Labre Indian School, 46.76. 12. Kevin Vallie, Hardin High School,50.24.

Boys 3,200 Meter Run Finals

1. Matt Parker, Spearfish High School,10:26.26. 2. Joshua Martin, Kelly Walsh High School, 10:28.30. 3. Trajan Hill, Hardin High School, 10:30.93. 6. Orrie Morrison, St. Labre Indian School, 10:47.23. 7. Hank Pretty On Top, Lodge Grass High School, 10:47.53. 10. David Prather, Hardin High School, 11:03.58.

Boys 400 Meter Dash Finals

1. Brennan Kutterer, Tongue River High School, 51.14. 2. Preston Gromer, Kelly Walsh High School, 51.81. 3. Tavian Ashurst, Spearfish High School, 52.08. 4. Ezekiel Coyote Runs, Hardin High School, 54.14. 7. Nick Redgrave, St. Labre Indian School, 57.81.

Boys 4x100 Meter Relay Finals

1. Kelly Walsh High School, 44.62. 2. Sheridan High School, 44.66. 3. Big Horn High School, 46.16. 4. Spearfish High School, 47.54. 5. Hardin High School, 48.57.

Boys 4x400 Meter Relay Finals

1. Cody High School, 3:32.14. 2. Kelly Walsh High School, 3:37.00. 3. Big Horn High School, 3:40.25. 4. Hardin High School, 3:41.78.

Boys 4x800 Meter Relay Finals

1. Spearfish High School, 8:46.46. 2. Hardin High School, 8:53.49. 3. Big Horn High School, 9:00.47.

Boys 800 Meter Run Finals

1. Preston Gromer, Kelly Walsh High School, 2:05.01. 2. Jake Pearson, Kelly Walsh High School, 2:05.68. 3. Derek Vela, Sheridan High School, 2:06.23. 4. Ezekiel Coyote Runs, Hardin High School, 2:06.50. 14. Nick Redgrave, St. Labre Indian School,2:25.99.

Boys Long Jump Finals

7. Kennington Kaline, St. Labre Indian School, 17-11.50. 14. Tosh Honda, Hardin High School, 16-10.50. 15. Malick Toure, Hardin High School, 16-07.00. 16. Gavin Betts, Hardin High School, 16-06.25. 18, Ronald Anderson, Hardin High School,15-04.75.

Boys Triple Jump Finals

1. Brennan KuttererTongue, River High School, 40-09.00. 2. Tanner Warder, Big Horn High School, 40-02.00. 3. Liam Greenelsh, Big Horn High School, 39-11.50. 4. Marc Wodahl, Buffalo High School, 37-10.50. 5. Austin Schaff, Kelly Walsh High School, 37-03.50. 6. Dean Hatzenbiler, Tongue River High.

School, 36-09.50. 7. Tosh Honda, Hardin High School, 36-06.50. 12. Dominic Stevens, Hardin High School, 33-07.00. 13. Cassidy Redden, Hardin High School, 32-09.00.