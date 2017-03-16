HMS student Not Afraid wins local Spelling Bee championship

With the winning word of “womanly,” eighth grader Emily Not Afraid of Hardin Middle School recently became champion of this year’s Big Horn County Spelling Bee. Taking second in the competition was Aiden Graham, an eighth grade home schooler from Lodge Grass.

Thirty-two spellers participated in the spelling bee in the middle school auditorium from schools including Hardin Intermediate, Hardin Middle, Fort Smith, Lodge Grass and Big Horn County home schoolers.

Emily will advance to the Montana State Spelling Bee in Billings on Saturday, held at Rocky Mountain College. The state winner will then advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee held in Washington, D.C. in May.

Emily is the daughter of Michael and Lorri Not Afraid, and Aiden is the son of Lee and Delphine Graham.