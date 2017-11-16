HHS production of ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’ will be presented at HMS Nov. 20 and 21

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” is playing at the Hardin Middle School auditorium starting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 20 and Nov. 21. The musical is based on the 1994 Broadway production and Disney’s 1991 animated feature film. The Hardin High School choir will be acting and singing in the play – they contain 46 students led by Maggie Willoughby Ratliff.

“The students have put a lot of time, effort and ownership into this show and with the generous addition of the large set pieces from Cody Community Theatre, it will be a show to remember,” Ratliff said. “These students should be appreciated for their effort and the best way to do that is to come enjoy the show.”

“Beauty and the Beast Jr.” tells the story of Belle, an adventurous young girl, and the Beast, her hideous captor who is actually a young prince trapped under a spell. In order to break the spell, the Beast must learn to love another and earn her love in return – before time runs out.

With the help of the castle’s enchanted staff, including a loving teapot, a charming candelabra and a nervous mantel clock, Belle and the Beast find a beautiful friendship and love that neither knew was possible. The play features classic songs from the Academy Award-winning film score such as “Be Our Guest” and “Belle,” as well as original songs from the 1994 Tony-nominated Broadway musical.

For more information about “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” or to get tickets, contact any of the choir students, Randi Torske or Maggie Ratliff. Ratliff can be contacted at the school by calling (406) 665-6342. Tickets also will be sold at the door.