Havre Invite sees Bulldog swimmers place third

The Hardin Bulldog swim team did well in Havre, considering they were missing seven swimmers.

“The sickness bug has gotten us down a bit,” Head Coach Eric Hartl said, “but at least we are getting it out now before we head to state.”

According to Hartl, the Bulldogs are taking the rest of the week off to rest and prepare for the state meet.

In boys action, the Bulldogs had one first place finisher, Toshiki Honda in the 100 freestyle. Honda finished the event in 1:03.45, about five seconds ahead of the second place swimmer.

In the 50 freestyle, Micheal Neeser placed second with a time of 27.59. The boys had three third place finishes with Lane Blankenship in the 200 and 400 freestyle races, and Honda in the 100 butterfly.

For the girls, Demi Uffelman took second place in the 200 individual relay and third in the 100 freestyle. Angeleena Lind placed second in the 100 breaststroke and fourth in the 50 freestyle, and Maddie Flamm took third in the 100 backstroke.

The boys placed second in the 200 medley relay and fourth in the 400 freestyle relay. The girls placed second in the 400 freestyle and third in the 200 medley relay.

On Feb. 9, both teams will travel to Great Falls for the state meet.

Girls

1. Havre High School 199 pts

2. Whitefish High School 156 pts

3. Hardin High School 132 pts

4. Columbia Falls High 76 pts

Boys

1. Havre High School 203.5 pts

2. Columbia Falls High 143.5 pts

3. Hardin High School 127 pts

4. Whitefish High School 113 pts

Event # 1 Female 200 Medley Relay

2:45.54S F A Relay Hardin High School HAR 3

Maddie Flamm (SR) Angeleena Lind (FR) Demi Uffelman (SO) Nicole Nedens (JR)

Event # 2 Male 200 Medley Relay

2:13.38S F A Relay Hardin High School HAR 2

Jordel Yarlott (SR) Lane Blankenship (JR) Toshiki Honda (SR) Michael Neeser (SR)

2:43.83S F B Relay Hardin High School HAR 6

Taylor Lundberg (JR) Jayden Yarlott (FR) Caleb Roan (SO) Traylee Limpy (FR)

Event # 3 Female 200 Free

3:02.23S F Nedens, Nicole HAR 5

3:04.50S F Stevens, Guan Yin HAR 6

3:08.18S F Stevens, Mei Li HAR 8

Event # 4 Male 200 Free

2:30.90S F Blankenship, Lane HAR 3

Event # 5 Female 200 IM

3:17.09S F Uffelman, Demi HAR 2

Event # 6 Male 200 IM

3:10.10S F Roan, Caleb HAR 5

Event # 7 Female 50 Free

33.72S F Lind, Angeleena HAR 4

35.04S F Nedens, Nicole HAR 7

40.24S F Old Elk, Noalani HAR 11

42.21S F Old Crow, Sophia HAR 12

Event # 8 Male 50 Free

27.59S F Neeser, Michael HAR 2

29.43S F Schneider, Ben HAR 5

31.58S F Lundberg, Taylor HAR 7

33.84S F Yarlott, Jayden HAR 12

34.30S F Limpy, Traylee HAR 13

36.35S F Neeser, Sean HAR 15

Event # 10 Male 100 Fly

1:10.78S F Honda, Toshiki HAR 3

1:43.29S F Roan, Caleb HAR 7

Event # 11 Female 100 Free

1:14.20S F Uffelman, Demi HAR 3

1:23.69S F Hererra, Mary Ann HAR 7

1:29.79S F Stevens, Mei Li HAR 9

1:32.77S F Old Elk, Noalani HAR 11

1:34.21S F DuShane, Naumie HAR 12

1:36.30S F Old Crow, Sophia HAR 14

Event # 12 Male 100 Free

1:03.45S F Honda, Toshiki HAR 1

1:08.81S F Schneider, Ben HAR 7

1:15.70S F Limpy, Traylee HAR 10

1:24.93S F Neeser, Sean HAR 15

Event # 13 Female 400 Free

6:37.11S F Stevens, Guan Yin HAR 4

Event # 14 Male 400 Free

5:29.76S F Blankenship, Lane HAR 3

5:38.82S F Yarlott, Jayden HAR 4

Event # 15 Female 200 Free Relay

2:23.77S F A Relay Hardin High School HAR 3

Mary Ann Hererra (JR) Guan Yin Stevens (SR) Maddie Flamm (SR) Nicole Nedens (JR)

2:41.04S F B Relay Hardin High School HAR 6

Mei Li Stevens (SR) Sophia Old Crow (SR) Naumie DuShane (SR) Noalani Old Elk (FR)

Event # 16 Male 200 Free Relay

1:58.43S F A Relay Hardin High School HAR 2

Toshiki Honda (SR) Jordel Yarlott (SR) Lane Blankenship (JR) Michael Neeser (SR)

Event # 17 Female 100 Back

1:30.35S F Flamm, Maddie HAR 3

1:41.96S F Hererra, Mary Ann HAR 5

Event # 18 Male 100 Back

1:22.96S F Yarlott, Jordel HAR 6

1:28.74S F Lundberg, Taylor HAR 7

Event # 19 Female 100 Breast

1:42.92S F Lind, Angeleena HAR 2

1:57.66S F DuShane, Naumie HAR 7

Event # 20 Male 100 Breast

1:33.94S F Yarlott, Jordel HAR 7

1:41.90S F Neeser, Michael HAR 10

Event # 21 Female 400 Free Relay

5:33.46S F A Relay Hardin High School HAR 2

Angeleena Lind (FR) Mary Ann Hererra (JR) Guan Yin Stevens (SR) Demi Uffelman (SO)

6:15.32S F B Relay Hardin High School HAR 4

Mei Li Stevens (SR) Sophia Old Crow (SR) Naumie DuShane (SR) Noalani Old Elk (FR)

Event # 22 Male 400 Free Relay

4:53.73S F A Relay Hardin High School HAR 4

Jayden Yarlott (FR) Traylee Limpy (FR) Taylor Lundberg (JR) Ben Schneider (SR)