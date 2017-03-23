Hardin Variety Show returns with ‘Hit Songs from the Movies’

Sounds of cinema’s past and near-present are scheduled to fill the Hardin Middle School auditorium at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26 for the Hardin Variety Show’s 14th year. The theme for 2017, covering songs from “The Wizard of Oz” to James Bond films, is “Hit Songs from the Movies (and other great tunes).”

The “other great tunes” part of the title, organizer Robert Whiting said, is present because there were some songs outside of movies that he also wished to use. According to Whiting, he went online to find Academy Award-winning songs, and met with a group of fellow music enthusiasts to pick the tunes “and a few others.”

“Our quartet is going to [perform] ‘That Lida Rose’ from ‘The Music Man,’” Whiting said, referring to a quartet love song within the 1962 film about a reforming con man. “Landa Uffelman, in that particular scene from ‘The Music Man,’ will sing ‘Will I Ever Tell You.’ It’s a duet and we sing both songs at the same time.”

In addition, Whiting’s Dixielanders and the Hardin High School band will play three songs from the James Bond series, Tom Fortune will sing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz” and Band Director Dohn Ratliff will sing “On the Street Where You Live” from “My Fair Lady.”

Tickets are available by contacting a member of Help Every Pet Club or by paying admission at the door. Proceeds from the event will benefit HEP Club, who plan to turn over the majority of their earnings to the Hardin High School Thespian Troupe.