Hardin suffers second conference loss to Billings Central, defeats Shepherd

The Bulldog boys basketball team split games last week, losing to Billings Central Thursday night at the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark in Billings and defeating Shepherd Friday in an away game.

In Billings, the Rams beat the Bulldogs 55-49 and, in Shepherd, the Bulldogs defeated the Mustangs 62-50.

In conference action against Central, the fourth quarter gave the Bulldogs problems. This is Hardin’s second conference loss having once split with both Central and Laurel.

Against Central, the Bulldogs held a 15-13 lead at the end of the first period, were tied 25-25 going into the half and pulled ahead of the Rams 40-34 going into the fourth. It was the fourth quarter that saw Central take the lead when they outscored the Bulldogs by 12 points.

Leading in scoring for Hardin was David Evans with 19, Darnell Left Hand with 12 and Shan Walks Over Ice with 8. Both Evans and Left Hand had 11 rebounds.

Against Shepherd, an explosive first and third quarter gave the Bulldogs their lead. They outscored the Mustangs 17-9 in the first period and 22-9 in the third, racking up 44 of their 62 points.

At the end of the first period, Hardin held a 17-9 lead. Shepherd was able to narrow the Bulldogs’ lead in the second by outscoring Hardin 14-8. At halftime, the Bulldogs led 25-23. After the third period, Hardin pulled away 47-32 and never looked back.

The game ended with the Bulldogs scoring 62 points to 50 for the Mustangs.

Darnell Left Hand led the scoring with 25 points, followed by Famous Left Hand and Konnolly Shane each with 12 each.

Darnell Left Hand led in total rebounds with 11.

Friday, Hardin will be playing Billings Skyview in Billings and Saturday, Hardin will travel to Lodge Grass to play the Indians. Game time in Lodge Grass is 5:30 p.m.