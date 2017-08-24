Hardin School District welcomes new teachers

Hardin School District is starting the 2016-17 school year with 20 new teachers. Five district schools have added new teachers to their staff.

Hardin Primary School

The Hardin Primary School has acquired four new teachers this year.

Katie Ames is the new Hardin Primary School counselor. She graduated from University of Washington with majors in Psychology and School Counseling. She is married and has no children.

Jennifer Schuster will be teaching second grade. She is originally from Big Timber and has a degree in Elementary Education from Montana State University-Billings. She has been teaching 10 years, is not married and has three children.

Charity Hunt will be teaching kindergarten. She is originally from Texas and has her Elementary Education degree from Montana State University-Billings. This his her first year of teaching, she is married and has two children.

Sunni Dixon will be teaching the second grade. Originally from Canada, she is living in Wyola. She has a degree in Elementary Education from Montana State University-Billings. This is her first year of teaching. She is engaged to be married and has three children.

Hardin Intermediate School

Hardin Intermediate School has two new teachers.

Jennifer Schaff will teach fifth grade. She is from Hardin and has dual majors in Elementary Education and Special Education. She has worked in the Hardin school district for 19 years as a paraprofessional. She is married and has four children.

Jessica Fox will be teaching the third grade. She is from Billings and has a degree in Elementary Education from Montana State University-Billings. She has been teaching for eight years. She has two children.

Hardin Middle School

Ten new teachers have joined the Hardin Middle School staff.

Katarina Arnson will be teaching seventh grade social studies. She is from Laurel, Mont. and has degrees from Cottey College, University of Montana and Montana State University-Billings. She has a bachelor’s degree in History and master’s in Curriculum Instruction. This is her first year of teaching. She is married.

David Brooke will be teaching sixth-grade math. He is from Wolf Point/Billings and has a degree in Education from Suffolk University and MSU-Northern and MSU-Billings. He has been teaching for 17 years. He has taught in Wolf Point and Pryor.

Alyssa Johnson will be teaching seventh-grade language arts. She is from Hardin and has her degree in Elementary Education and Psychology from the University of Montana.

Connie Lambert will be teaching seventh-grade math. She is from Havre, Mont. and has degrees in Elementary Education, Reading and Medical Coding. She has been in education for 18 years. She has three children.

Nathan Petterson will be teaching seventh-grade English. He is from Billings and has his Education/English degree from MSU-Billings. He has been teaching for 11 years.

Paula Richards will be teaching sixth-grade English. She is from Sheridan, Wyo. and has her Elementary Education degree from Western Nebraska Community College and Chadron State. She has been teaching for 10 years in Lodge Grass and Wyola. She has five children.

Kyla Runnion will be teaching sixth, seventh and eighth-grade science. She is from Shepherd, Mont. and has her degree in Secondary Science (broad field), Biology and Animal Science from Montana State University. She previously taught in Canada, before moving back to Montana. She is married and has one child.

Heidi Schuster will teach eighth-grade science. She is from Cheloquin, Ore., and has a Computer Engineering degree from Oregon State University and a teaching degree from MSU-Billings. She has taught for five years, is married and has two children.

Jessie Walter will be teaching eighth-grade math, algebra 1 and seventh-grade accelerated math. She is originally from Helena and currently lives in Hysham. She has a bachelor’s degree in Math Education and a master’s in Curriculum and Instruction from Montana State University, University of Montana and University of Texas-Arlington. She has been teaching for 12 years and is married.

Shaylin Young will be teaching health. She is from Billings and has her degree in Health/Physical Education from University of Montana-Western. She has been teaching for five years.

Hardin High School

Hardin High School has hired two new teachers.

Amelia Bergum will be teaching ninth, 10th, and 12th-grade English. She is from Billings and has her bachelor’s degree in English Education from MSU-Billings. This is her first year of teaching. She is married and has two children.

Richard Montoya will be teaching 10 through 12th-grade biology. He is from Missoula and has degrees in Geophysics/Physics and Ecology Science from the University of Utah and Montana State University. He has been teaching for 17 years. He also will be coaching cross-country.

Crow Agency Elementary

Crow Agency has added two new teachers.

Andy Gann will be teaching third grade. She is from Billings and has her degree in Elementary Education from MSU-Billings. This is her first year of teaching.

Terry Treber will be teaching second grade. She is from Lame Deer, and has degrees in Psychology and Reading/Language Arts. She has been teaching for 48 years, and is married and has three children.