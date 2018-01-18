Hardin maintains hot streak with rivalry victory against Lodge Grass

Hardin’s Bulldog basketball team maintained a lead for all four quarters last Thursday in their rivalry victory against the Lodge Grass Indians. Their closest quarter score during the packed game at Lodge Grass High School was in Period 4 with a lead of 15-11 and their furthest was in the first period, where they shot ahead 24-11.

This match was a non-conference game, with Hardin in Class A and Lodge Grass in Class B. The final score, in Hardin’s favor, was 84-53. At press time, the Bulldogs remain undefeated with 10 wins.

Sophomore Famous Lefthand was the star shooter for the Bulldogs with 23 points – including four 3-point shots – followed by David Evans with 12 and Codi Small with 11. On the Lodge Grass side, freshman Elijah Rogers put in the most points for Lodge Grass – 17 – followed by Ethan Dust with 10.

When compared to their past games, Hardin nearly doubled their usual rebounding score at 40 and for steals, they slid by their Jan. 8 total of three against Billings Central for 19 against Lodge Grass.

Hardin’s boys will be playing the Miles City Cowboys at home on Friday and an away game against the Glendive Red Devils on Saturday. Lodge Grass will be playing the Baker Spartans on Friday, followed by a match against Forsyth’s Dogies on Jan. 26.