Hardin Lady Bulldogs open season at 2-1

Hardin High School’s Lady Bulldogs opened their season Friday and Saturday with the Sidney Tip-Off, where they defeated the Fergus Golden Eagles and the Park City Lady Panthers.

On Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs also played against Billings Central, taking their first loss of the season, moving their overall record to 2-1.

The Lady Bulldogs will play in Miles City next on Dec. 16.

Hardin vs. Fergus

Friday’s debut game led the Lady Bulldogs to their first victory of the season after defeating the Fergus Golden Eagles by 38 points, 68-30.

By the end of the first half of competition, Hardin extended the lead by 16 points, 38 to 22. The Lady Bulldogs finished the last two quarters with a large lead, outscoring their opponent 14-4 in the third quarter and 16-4 in the fourth.

Leading the Lady Bulldogs were Madisan Chavez with 17 points and 8 steals, and Trahnea Phelan, Karissa DuShane and Mashaya Alden with 11.

Hardin vs. Park City

Throughout Saturday’s competition against the Park City Lady Panthers, the Lady Bulldogs kept a steady lead, finishing the first half 15 points ahead of their competition. By the end of the match, Hardin outscored their opponent by 30 points, 58-28.

Leading the Lady Bulldogs were Madisan Chavez with 15 points, Trahnea Phelan with 14 and Sharmayne Hardy, and Karissa DuShane with 8.

Hardin vs. Central

On Tuesday, the Lady Bulldogs faced off against the Billings Central Lady Rams in the Billings Metrapark arena, where they were defeated in a close match, 44-46.

In the first quarter, Hardin jumped to a 3-point lead at 13-10. Following into the second quarter, the lead was taken by the Rams after they scored an additional 16 points, while Hardin scored 5, taking the halftime score to 18-26 in favor of the Rams.

Despite outscoring their opponents in each of the final two quarters, the Bulldogs were unable to surpass the Rams’ score, leaving them behind with a 2-point deficit.

Leading the Bulldogs were Madisan Chavez with 14 points, Karissa DuShane with 11 and Sharmayne Hardy with 7.