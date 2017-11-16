Hardin High School Veterans Day program offers heartfelt tribute (photo)

Veterans place their hands over their hearts last Wednesday morning for the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” during a Veterans Day presentation in the Hardin Middle School auditorium.

The national anthem was performed twice, first by the high school choir and second via projector, and Drama Club Director Darren Means played “taps” on a trumpet. Four students set to join the National Guard also were acknowledged: Ezekiel Coyote Runs, Sharmayne Hardy, Justin Zier and David Long Sioux.

Pictured from the left: Charles Real Bird, Bill Eshleman, Arlie Stops, Bob Wagnitz and Everett Bullis.