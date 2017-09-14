Hardin golfers face low in Glendive, recover in Sidney

According to Hardin Head Coach Amanda Lautt, traveling to Glendive on Friday and Sidney on Saturday was tough for the younger golfers.

“Glendive had so many challenges and they are glad they made it through,” she said. “Sidney gave them some real highs and great plays after struggling in Glendive.”

One highlight for the Bulldogs was Tristan Belue, who placed second in Glendive and third in Sidney.

In Glendive, Belue shot a 38 on the front and 38 out back for his second place finish, and in Sidney a 37 and 39 again for a 76 and third place finish.

Jonathan Noteboom came in second for Hardin at both Glendive and Sidney tourneys, swinging his way to a 47 and 46 for a 93 in Glendive and a 46 and 48 for a 94 in Sidney.

Third for Hardin in Glendive was Kent Swisse, who shot a 58/59 for a 117, followed by a 61/61 for a 122 in Sidney.

Jonathan Fergerson struggled in Glendive, shooting a 67/57 for a 124, but came back in Sidney, shooting a 60/51 for a 111. Caleb Mason also struggled in Glendive with a 55/66 for a 121, but came back in Sidney, shooting a 54/53 for a 107.

In girls play, it was Hailey Cannon who led the Bulldogs, golfing a 53 on the front nine and 51 out back for a 104. Cannon in Sidney shot a 61/61 for a 122.

Cora Wood went from a bad day in Glendive, shooting a 151, to her very best varsity performance in Sidney, stroking her way to a 52/65 for a 117.

M’Kenzy Whiteman, who shot a 140 in Glendive, came back at Sidney, golfing a 117 – also her personal best varsity performance.

Another Bulldog to golf her personal best was Mae Little Light, who shot a 125 in Glendive with a 66 on the front nine and a 59 on the back nine. Little Light shot a 130 in Sidney.

Zoey Betts shot a 155 in Glendive and a 146 in Sidney.

The Bulldog golfers will be traveling to Billings this Thursday and Laurel on Friday.