Hardin girls take second, boys third in first track season meet

The Hardin Bulldog boys’ and girls’ track teams took the field for the first time this season when they competed at the Laurel Quad meet on Thursday. The girls placed second behind Laurel with a score of 100 and the boys took third place with a score of 58.

The girls took first place in six events and the boys placed first in five.

For the girls, Sydney Little Light brought home two first places, winning the 800 meter in 2:46.88 and the 1,600 meter with a time of 5:49.63

Shea Esp also brought home first place in two events – the 100 meter hurdles in 18.00 and the 300 meter hurdles in 54.94.

In the shot put, Aiyana Ereaux claimed victory with a throw of 35-03.2. Ereaux won the event with a throw that was about seven feet longer than her nearest competitor.

The girls also placed first in the 1,600 relay. Running the race for Hardin was Journey Erickson, Sydney Little Light, Libby Nedens and Shea Esp.

Also placing for the Lady Bulldogs was Shelby Uffelman, who took third in the 400 meter. Marion Hugs placed second in the 800 meter and Libby Nedens took third in the 1,600 meter. Also placing in the 1,600 meter were Madison Harmer at fourth and Marion Hugs at fifth.

In the 3,200 meter, Nedens placed second, Harmer third and Erickson fourth.

Placing third in the 300 meter hurdles was Latisha Not Afraid.

In the 400 meter relay, Hardin took third with Esp, Ereaux, Not Afraid and Anne Swisse running the race.

In the high jump, Swisse placed fifth and in the triple jump Malia Stands took fifth.

In the shot put, Marie Five placed third; and in the discus Ereaux took second, Five placed third and Hannah Ten Bear placed fifth.

In the javelin, Ereaux took fourth place.

In boys’ action, Malik Toure’ placed first in the 200 meter with a time of 24.32 – he also placed first in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 42:66.

Ezekiel Coyote Runs took first in the 400 meter, running it in 55.76; and David Prather took the 800 meter with a time of 2:09.75.

The boys also took first in the 1,600 meter relay race with a time off 3:44.56. Running for the Bulldogs were Tavian Jefferson, Trajan Hill, Malik Toure’ and Ezekiel Coyote Runs.

The Hardin boys also placed in the 200 meter, with Galez Andres taking second and Hunter Bear Cloud placing fifth. In the 400 meter, Jefferson was fifth and in the 800 meter, Hill took second and Coyote Runs placed third. Hill also was second place in the 1,600 meter.

Prather ran to a second place finish in the 3,200 meter; in the 300 meter hurdles, he placed third. Also placing for Hardin in the 300 hurdles was Ty Greenfield, taking fourth, and Ronald Anderson placing fifth.

In the shot put, Michael Don’t Mix took fifth place and in the discus, Prather placed fourth.

Laurel Quad

GIRLS

Team scores: Laurel 129, Hardin 100, Billings Central 34, Park City 22

100 meters: 1, Wahl, Kellan, Billings Cen, 13.09. 2, Cotter, Aspen, Laurel, 13.20. 3, Bender, Kenzie, Billings Cen, 13.55. 4, Noble, Taylor, Laurel, 13.98. 5, Karlin, Taylor, Laurel, 14.32.

200: 1, Algaard, Layne, Laurel, 31.05. 2, Gordon, Shianne, Billings Cen, 31.25. 3, Karlin, Taylor, Laurel, 31.65. 4, Craig, Torri, Laurel, 31.84. 5, Rawhouser, Emma, Laurel, 32.90.

400: 1, Algaard, Layne, Laurel, 1:11.94. 2, Verke, Blakely, Park City, 1:12.52. 3, Uffelman, Shelby, Hardin, 1:15.37. 4, Bakich, Sydney, Laurel, 1:16.13.

800: 1, Little Light, Sydney, Hardin, 2:46.88. 2, Hugs, Marion, Hardin, 2:50.21. 3, Atkinson, Britnee, Laurel, 3:01.21. 4, Parsons, Kayla, Laurel, 3:06.72. 5, Albers, McKyla, Laurel, 3:06.90.

1,600: 1, Little Light, Sydney, Hardin, 5:49.63. 2, Mourich, Andria, Laurel, 5:49.85. 3, Nedens, Libby, Hardin, 5:56.83. 4, Harmer, Madison, Hardin, 6:07.06. 5, Hugs, Marion, Hardin, 6:21.31.

3,200: 1, Timm, Grace, Laurel, 12:10.90. 2, Nedens, Libby, Hardin, 12:44.60. 3, Harmer, Madison, Hardin, 13:02.80. 4, Erickson, Journey, Hardin, 13:17.20. 5, Mourich, Andria, Laurel, 13:20.50.

100 hurdles: 1, Esp, Shea, Hardin, 18.00. 2, Goldy, Alexis, Park City, 18.67. 3, Mogan, Stevie, Laurel, 20.14. 4, Not Afraid, Latisha, Hardin, 20.37. 5, Wohlgenant, Brett, Billings Cen, 20.50.

300 hurdles: 1, Esp, Shea, Hardin, 54.94. 2, Shorey, Nikolle, Laurel, 56.78. 3, Not Afraid, Latisha, Hardin, 1:16.83.

400 relay: 1, Laurel ‘A’ 52.11. 2, Billings Central Catholic ‘A’ (Powers, Bethany; Wahl, Kellan; Williams, Hope; Bohl, Sophia ), 56.23. 3, Hardin ‘A’ (Esp, Shea; Ereaux, Aiyana; Not Afraid, Latisha; Swisse, Anne ), 1:00.36.

1,600 relay: 1, Hardin ‘A’ (Erickson, Journey; Little Light, Sydney; Nedens, Libby; Esp, Shea), 5:05.81.

High jump: 1, Filpula Ankney, Danae, Laurel, 4-06. 2, Cotter, Aspen, Laurel, J4-06. 3, Bender, Kenzie, Billings Cen, 4-04. 4, Cotter, Maeson, Laurel, J4-04. 5, Swisse, Anne, Hardin, 4-00.

Pole vault: 1, Leeds, Laney, Laurel, 7-06. 2, Rawhouser, Emma, Laurel, J7-06. 3, Karlin, Taylor, Laurel, 7-00. 4, Craig, Torri, Laurel, J7-00. 5, Roe, Dallas, Billings Cen, J7-00.

Long jump: 1, Wolcott, Sabrina, Laurel, 14-11. 2, Cotter, Aspen, Laurel, 14-10.50. 3, Willis, Gracey, Laurel, 14-06.25. 4, Noble, Taylor, Laurel, 14-00.50. 5, Goldy, Alexis, Park City, 13-04.50.

Triple jump: 1, Wahl, Kellan, Billings Cen, 33-09. 2, Willis, Gracey, Laurel, 32-01. 3, Wolcott, Sabrina, Laurel, 31-10.25. 4, Verke, Blakely, Park City, 29-07.75. 5, Stands, Malia, Hardin, 28-09.

Shot put: 1, Ereaux, Aiyana, Hardin, 35-03. 2, Harper, Teigan, Laurel, 28-11. 3, Five, Marie, Hardin, 28-10.50. 4, Hillis, Abigail, Laurel, 26-08. 5, Dove, Sierra, Laurel, 25-11.

Discus: 1, O’Toole, Paige, Laurel, 115-04. 2, Ereaux, Aiyana, Hardin, 82-04. 3, Five, Marie, Hardin, 81-07.50. 4, Frank, Brittany, Park City, 80-00.50. 5, Ten Bear, Hannah, Hardin, 75-04.

Javelin: 1, Frank, Brittany, Park City, 123-05. 2, LeFevre, Jessica, Laurel, 109-07. 3, O’Toole, Paige, Laurel, 107-02. 4, Ereaux, Aiyana, Hardin, 103-08. 5, Gordon, Shianne, Billings Cen, 82-00.

BOYS

Team scores: Laurel 92, Billings Central 75, Hardin 58, Park City 30.

100: 1, Knisely, Phillip, Billings Cen, 11.40. 2, Holstein, Erik, Laurel, 11.67. 3, Studer, Jackson, Billings Cen, 11.78. 4, Kraft, Duncan, Billings Cen, 11.80. 5, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 11.81.

200: 1, Toure, Malik, Hardin, 24.34. 2, Galez, Andres, Hardin, 24.69. 3, Kraft, Duncan, Billings Cen, 24.71. 4, Zimdars, Garrett, Park City, 25.26. 5, Bear Cloud, Hunter, Hardin, 25.28.

400: 1, Coyote Runs, Ezekiel, Hardin, 55.76. 2, Wittmayer, Jaxon, Laurel, 58.05. 3, Martinez, Jose, Laurel, 58.66. 4, Powell, Andrew, Billings Cen, 58.70. 5, Jefferson, Tavian, Hardin, 59.50.

800: 1, Prather, David, Hardin, 2:09.75. 2, Hill, Trajan, Hardin, 2:11.08. 3,Coyote Runs, Ezekiel, Hardin, 2:11.96. 4, Wichman, Dylan, Billings Cen, 2:14.88. 5, Whitford, Tre, Laurel, 2:23.18.

1,600: 1, Taylor, Levi, Laurel, 4:3314. 2, Hill, Trajan, Hardin, 4:57.22. 3, McCalla, Dane, Billings Cen, 4:57.55. 4, Wichman, Dylan, Billings Cen, 5:06.76. 5, Thompson, Tate, Billings Cen, 5:10.71.

3,200: 1, Taylor, Levi, Laurel, 10:15.54. 2, Prather, David, Hardin, 11:08.49. 3, Thompson, Tate, Billings Cen, 11:11.84. 4, McCalla, Dane, Billings Cen, 11:12.77. 5, Earles, Draven, Laurel, 11:55.47.

110 hurdles: 1, Abell, Chris, Laurel, 15.79. 2, McNeil, Connor, Park City, 15.96. 3, Capser, Camden, Billings Cen, 15.99. 4, Nelson, Clay, Billings Cen, 16.65. 5, Larson, Eli, Park City, 19.22.

300 hurdles: 1, Toure, Malik, Hardin, 42.66. 2, Abell, Chris, Laurel, 43.63. 3, Prather, David, Hardin, 44.15. 4, Greenfield, Ty, Hardin, 50.55. 5, Anderson, Ronald, Hardin, 52.30.

400 relay: 1, Billings Central ‘A’ (Studer, Jackson; Knisely, Phillip; Kraft, Duncan; Voss, Ben), 45.08. 2, Laurel ‘A’ 46.35. 3, Hardin ‘A’ (Toure, Malik; Galez, Andres; Jefferson, Tavian; Edwards, Trevor), 46.92. 4, Park City ‘A’ 47.32.

1,600 relay: 1, Hardin ‘A’ (Jefferson, Tavian; Hill, Trajan; Toure, Malik; Coyote Runs, Ezekiel), 3:44.56. 2, Billings Central ‘A’ (Powell, Andrew; Wichman, Dylan; Capser, Camden; Nelson, Clay), 3:57.30. 3, Park City ‘A’ 4:15.24.

High jump: 1, Atkinson, Colton, Laurel, 5-10. 2, Popp, Seth, Park City, 5-08. 3, Nelson, Clay, Billings Cen, J5-08. 4, Bales, Colter, Laurel, 5-06. 5, McLaughlin, Kolter, Laurel, J5-06.

Pole vault: 1, Atkinson, Colton, Laurel, 12-00. 2, Kyhl, Easton, Laurel, 7-00. 3, Ness, Ryan, Laurel, 6-06.

Long jump: 1, Renner, Ethan, Laurel, 18-08.50. 2, Nelson, Clay, Billings Cen, 18-01.50. 3, Byorth, Joe, Billings Cen, 18-00. 4, Bales, Colter, Laurel, 17-11. 5, McNeil, Jace, Laurel, 17-06.50.

Triple jump: 1, Gauthier, Rylan, Park City, 40-01. 2, Wittmayer, Jaxon, Laurel, 38-04.75. 3, Byorth, Joe, Billings Cen, 37-06.50. 4, Baker, Carson, Park City, 36-02.75. 5, Popp, Seth, Park City, 35-06.25.

Shot put: 1, Wehr, Marcus, Billings Cen, 41-02. 2, McLaughlin, Kolter, Laurel, 39-04. 3, Roberts, Maverick, Billings Cen, 37-08.50. 4, Kraft, Ely, Laurel, 37-08. 5, Don’t Mix, Michael, Hardin, 37-05.50.

Discus: 1, Kraft, Ely, Laurel, 135-06. 2, McNeil, Jaren, Laurel, 122-04.50. 3, McNeil, Connor, Park City, 120-09. 4, Prather, David, Hardin, 117-07. 5, Roberts, Maverick, Billings Cen, 108-09.