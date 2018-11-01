Hardin downs Billings Central in TRIPLE OVERTIME

Hardin’s boys’ basketball team took the girls’ game on Saturday – which went into double overtime – and raised them by one for a 97-87 triple overtime victory against the Billings Central Rams. By the time Billings and Hardin audiences left the Rimrock Auto Arena at MetraPark that night, five overtimes and four hours total had passed.

Thanks to a strong, 24-14 push in the third quarter, Hardin’s Bulldogs started the fourth with a 13-point lead at 58-45. Unfortunately for the team, their momentum slowed to a crawl in the fourth as the Rams worked their way back up into scoring contention.

Billings Central player Joe Byorth scored a layup, giving Billings the advantage of 70-68 and putting them back in the game.

With 15 seconds left on the clock, Famous Left Hand tied the score by the buzzer, bringing the teams into their first overtime.

The first two overtimes ended neck-and-neck at 9-9 and 4-4 respectively.

To break the gridlock, Hardin player David Evans went on an 8-point run by overtime No. 3, giving the Bulldogs a 14-4 lead and allowing his team to walk away undefeated as of yet this season.

This Thursday at 7:30 p.m., the Bulldogs will face off in Lodge Grass against the Indians. On Tuesday, Hardin freshman and junior varsity teams match up in Miles City against the Cowboys.