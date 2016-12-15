Hardin Bulldogs lead Eastern A at 3-0

Dec. 9 marked the beginning of the Hardin High School Bulldogs’ basketball season and, after competing in the Havre Tip-off last weekend and facing off against Billings Central Tuesday, the Hardin Bulldogs now lead Eastern A with an overall record of 3-0.

Hardin played against Lewistown on Friday and Livingston on Saturday, defeating both in two closely matched games.

The Bulldogs will play Miles City at home on Dec. 17.

Hardin vs. Lewistown

Friday’s debut game against Lewistown ended in a neck-and-neck fight against the clock. The Bulldogs managed to outscore Lewistown by only 2 points, ending competition at 72-70.

Although Hardin came out on top at the end, Lewistown outscored the Bulldogs in each of the first two quarters, leaving Hardin with a 14-point deficit over Lewistown’s 33 points at the end of the first half.

Coming into the second half, Hardin turned the tables, outscoring Lewistown by 16 in the final quarters before ending with a 2-point lead.

Leading the Bulldogs were Darnell Lefthand with 26 points, Famous Lefthand with 16 and Virgil McCormick with 10.

Hardin vs. Livingston

The Bulldogs found themselves matched up against Livingston for their second game of the season. Saturday’s competition ended with Hardin at the top, outscoring their opponent by 8 points, 60-52.

The Bulldogs finished the first half with a 10-point advantage over Livingston at 37-27. Moving into the second half, the Bulldogs extended the lead by 5 points, but were outscored in the final quarter by seven.

Leading the Bulldogs were Darnell Lefthand with 27, David Evans with 8 and McCormick with 7.

Hardin vs. Central

The Hardin Bulldogs defeated the Billings Central High Rams 79-67 Tuesday night at RimRock Auto Arena for their third game of the season.

A high-scoring first quarter brought the Rams into the initial lead at 18-19. They again outshot Hardin 11-17 in the second for a halftime score of 29-36.

Despite a first-half deficit, the Bulldogs managed to outscore their opponent in the third quarter by 9 points, 24-13. Hardin again outscored Central in the final quarter by 8 points, extending the lead to 12 for their 79-67 win.

Leading the Bulldogs were Darnell Lefthand with 33 points, David Evans with 14 and Famous Lefthand with 10.