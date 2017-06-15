Hardin’s Julie O’Dell to be honored as finalist for Cheerleading/Spirit coach of the year

National High School Athletic Coaches Association announces the advancement of Julie O’Dell from Hardin High School as a finalist for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association national coach of the year in the sport of Cheerleading/Spirit.

Eight finalists from across the nation will be honored during The National Coach of the Year Awards Banquet.

This event takes place at the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s national convention at the Embassy Suites in East Peoria, Ill. on the evening of June 21.

The highlight of the banquets will be the naming of the NHSACA national coach of the year in 19 recognized sports categories.

Coach Julie O’Dell was selected for this national honor by the Montana Coaches Association.

This selection was based on longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, cheer competition, and community activities.

The nominees and finalists are evaluated by experts in the field of coaching using a sport-specific rubrics to assign points in each category.

The National High School Athletic Coaches Association is the oldest coaches association in the nation formed by coaches, for coaches, and has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978.