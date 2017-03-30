Grand Worthy Matron, Patron of Eastern Star set to visit Hardin’s Masonic Hall

Marlene Pfaff of Laurel, Worthy Grand Matron of the Grand Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star in Montana, will make her official visitation to Jasmine Chapter No. 65 at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5. Accompanying her to the Masonic Hall in Hardin will be Worthy Grand Patron David Nielsen of Helena.

The Order of the Eastern Star was developed in the 1860s by Dr. Rob Morris, who was honored as the Master Builder of the Order of the Eastern Star. Eastern Star is the largest fraternal organization to which both men and women may belong. The Order has more than two million members with projects that benefit many people through donations.

Eastern Star donates to the Scottish Rite Speech and Language Clinic in Montana; Estarl (Eastern Star Training Awards for religious Leadership) to assist those seeking careers in the ministry; community needs; member assistance; and the Masonic Home in Helena.

The Chapel at the International Peace Garden on the border between North Dakota and Manitoba, Canada was donated by and is maintained by Eastern Star.

Jasmine No. 65, charted in September 1915, sponsors the Hardin Rainbow Assembly International Order of the Rainbow for Girls. Their current Worthy Matron is Darlene McMillen and Worthy Patron is Vic McMillen.