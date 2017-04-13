Girls take sixth, boys eighth in Colstrip track meet
By Jim Eshleman / Big Horn County News
The Hardin Bulldog track teams traveled to Colstrip last week with the boys taking eighth overall and the girls taking sixth.
In boys action, Hardin had three athletes place. In the 1,600 meter run, David Prather took fourth place with a time of 4:50.96 and Trajan Hill placed fifth with a 4:53.06 run. In the 3,200 meter run, Hill also placed fourth with a time of 10:43.71.
In the 300 hurdles, Malick Toure ran to sixth with a time of 44.56.
The Bulldog also took sixth in both the 400 and 1,600 relays.
For the girls, Hardin placed four girls overall with Journey Erickson placing fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:40.90 and fourth in the 1,600 running it in 5:54.91.
Charlie Bellrock ran and leaped to placements in three events, taking first in the 3,200 with a time of 12:43.72, second in the 1,600 with a time of 5:47.80 and sixth in the high jump with a height of 4-6.
Shea Esp took second place in the 300 hurdles with a time of 53.76 and placed sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 30-2 ½.
Mei-Li Stevens earned a fifth place spot in the 3,200 with a time of 13:54.89. The girls 1,600 relay team also placed fifth, running the race in 4:53.31.
The Bulldog track team will compete next at Billings West on April 13 and will be at the Quad meet in Laurel on April 18.
Colstrip track Invite results
Boys
Team results: Laurel 120, Huntley Project 92, Forsyth 88, Joliet 62, Shepherd 53, Billings Central 52, St. Labre 27, Hardin 14, Roundup 11, Colstrip 8.
1600: Levi Taylor, Lau, 4:42.11; Santos Brady, StL, 4:47.68; Ben Longbottom, Lau, 4:48.67; David Prather, Har, 4:50.96; Trajan Hill, Har, 4:53.06; Grant Kelly, She, 4:54.12.
3200: Levi Taylor, Lau, 10:02.89; Santos Brady, StL, 10:40.21; Grant Kelly, She, 10:40.95; Trajan Hill, Har, 10:43.71; Orrie Morrison, StL, 10:48.69; Ethan Doty, Lau, 11:07.55.
300 hurdes: Caleb Knoche, For, 41.00; Brad Graves, HP, 42.45; Jay Johnson, She, 44.07; Chris Hust, HP, 44.46; Demar Pugh, She, 44.54; Malick Toure, Har, 44.56.
400 relay: For A (Caleb Knoche, Paul Johnstone, Logan Martens, Cade Johnstone) 45.02; HP A, 45.14; BC A, 45.61; Lau A 45.73; She A 48.11; Har A 49.41.
1600 relay: For A (Kevin Raymond, Caleb Knoche, Paul Johnstone, Cade Johnstone) 3:37.99; Lau A 3:44.30; BC A 3:45.38; She A 3:45.99; Har A 3:48.58; Jol A 3:53.28.
Girls
Team results: Huntley Project 118, Laurel 116, Colstrip 105, Roundup 53, Joliet 44, Hardin 40, Shepherd 24, Forsyth 21, Billings Central 5, St. Labre 1.
800: Whitney Hanson, Col, 2:28.97; Jessica Elmer, Lau, 2:30.51; Shaena Richard, HP, 2:38.44; Abigail Dudley, Col, 2:40.45; Journey Erickson, Har, 2:40.90; Teegan Ewing, Col, 2:47.03.
1,600: Jessica Elmer, Lau, 5:35.30; Charlie Bellrock, Har, 5:47.80; Teegan Ewing, Col, 5:52.64; Journey Erickson, Har, 5:54.91; Shaena Richard, HP, 5:58.76; Haylie Oberlander, HP, 6:04.70.
3,200: Charlie Bellrock, Har, 12:43.72; Haylie Oberlander, HP, 13:15.81; Brookelynn Buerkley, Rou, 13:48.43; Mei-Li Stevens, Har, 13:54.89; Shayla Conner, Col, 13:55.16.
300 hurdles: Trinity Lewandowski, Col, 49.90; Shea Esp, Har, 53.76; Jaycee Murdock, Shep, 54.29; Kaitlyn Kelley, lau, 55.84; Alexis Klemke, Col, 55.85; Alana Graves, HP, 57.12.
1,600 relay: Laurel A (Aspen Cotter, Paige O’Toole, Jessica Elmer, Samantha Spitzer) 4:22.30; Huntley Project A 4:26.73; Colstrip A 4:30.15; Roundup A 4:52.71; Hardin A 4:53.31; Shepherd A 4:57.05.
High jump: Joelle Luoma, Jol, 5-0; Kallie Zinne, Jol, 4-10; Callie Allen, Lau, 4-8; Aspen Cotter, Lau, 4-8; Danae Filpula Ankney, Lau, 4-6; Charlie Bellrock, Har, 4-6.
Triple jump: Kamille Reynolds, HP, 34-2; Kallie Zinne, Jol, 33-1; Sabrina Wolcott, Lau, 31-1; Joelle Luoma, Jol, 30-7 1/2; Alexis Klemke, Col, 30-4 1/2; Shea Esp, Har, 30-2 1/2.
