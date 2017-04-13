Girls take sixth, boys eighth in Colstrip track meet

The Hardin Bulldog track teams traveled to Colstrip last week with the boys taking eighth overall and the girls taking sixth.

In boys action, Hardin had three athletes place. In the 1,600 meter run, David Prather took fourth place with a time of 4:50.96 and Trajan Hill placed fifth with a 4:53.06 run. In the 3,200 meter run, Hill also placed fourth with a time of 10:43.71.

In the 300 hurdles, Malick Toure ran to sixth with a time of 44.56.

The Bulldog also took sixth in both the 400 and 1,600 relays.

For the girls, Hardin placed four girls overall with Journey Erickson placing fifth in the 800 with a time of 2:40.90 and fourth in the 1,600 running it in 5:54.91.

Charlie Bellrock ran and leaped to placements in three events, taking first in the 3,200 with a time of 12:43.72, second in the 1,600 with a time of 5:47.80 and sixth in the high jump with a height of 4-6.

Shea Esp took second place in the 300 hurdles with a time of 53.76 and placed sixth in the triple jump with a leap of 30-2 ½.

Mei-Li Stevens earned a fifth place spot in the 3,200 with a time of 13:54.89. The girls 1,600 relay team also placed fifth, running the race in 4:53.31.

The Bulldog track team will compete next at Billings West on April 13 and will be at the Quad meet in Laurel on April 18.