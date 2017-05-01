Fourteen Hardin members earn places in BPOA Regional competition

Hardin High School Business Professionals of America competed at the Regional business competition in Baker, Mont. on Dec. 5. There, 150 students from Hardin, Colstrip, Miles City, Forsyth, Custer, Power River, Baker, St. Labre and Plevna took tests that would qualify them to attend the State Business Professionals of America Conference in Billings on March 12-14, 2017.

Fourteen Hardin students placed in the competition, with top honors going to the video production, web design and broadcast news production teams; and Arena Plenty for her work in graphic design promotion.

For Hardin, results are as follows:

Matthew Bush: video production team (first), computer security (third), computer network technology (third), and banking and finance (sixth).

Lisa Cai: fundamental word processing (11th), fundamental spreadsheet applications (16th), and financial math and analysis (29th).

Hailey Cannon: web design team (first), administrative support team (second) integrated office applications (second) and medical office procedures (third).

Maddie Flamm: advanced interview skills (fourth) and human resource management (fourth).

Lawrence Hugs: video production team (second).

Arena Plenty: graphic design promotion (first), administrative support team (second) and intermediate word processing (12th).

Kyndra Reichart: broadcast news production team (first), parliamentary procedure concepts (10th), and financial math and analysis (45th).

Abigail Schaffer: administrative support team (second), financial math and analysis (third), parliamentary procedure concepts (ninth) and fundamental word processing (12th).

Ashlynn Stephens: broadcast news production team (first), management/marketing/HR concepts (17th), and financial math and analysis (36th).

Maddison Stephens: web design team (first), video production team (second), management/marketing/HR concepts (16th), and financial math and analysis (18th).

Anne Swisse: broadcast news production team (first), financial math and analysis (21st), and management/marketing/HR concepts (28th).

KayJah Twinn: administrative support team (second), banking and finance (eighth), administrative support concepts (19th), and financial math and analysis (23rd).

Joe Wilson: video production team (second), technology concepts (seventh), and financial math and analysis (19th).

Tyler Wolf: financial math and analysis (39th).