Five Bulldogs wrestlers power through Tom LeProwse Invite
Tom LeProwse at Bozeman
Team scores: 1. Bozeman 198; 2. Billings Skyview 163.5; 3. Butte 140.5; 4. Helena 139.5; 5. Colstrip 134; 6. Billings Senior 132; 7. Great Falls 127.5; 8. Helena Capital 120.5; 9. Powell (WY) 95; 10. Missoula Sentinel 83; 11. Polson 80; 12. Huntley Project 72; 13. Hardin 68.5; 14. Missoula Big Sky 67; 15. Laurel 65.5; 16. Billings West 63; 17. Belgrade 57; 18. Cody (WY) 55.5; 19. Dillon 54; 20. Livingston 48; 21. Forsyth 45; 22. Whitehall 40; 23. Missoula Hellgate 39; 24. Billings Central 25; 25. Butte Central 20; 26. Columbus-Absarokee 12; 27. Lone Peak 0.
103 - Keith Pretty Weasel (3-4) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin HS) 3-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Logan Scott (Billings West HS) 1-2 won by fall over Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin HS) 3-4 (Fall 2:52)
Cons. Round 2 - Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin HS) 3-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Zach Figg (Billings West HS) 2-2 won by fall over Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin HS) 3-4 (Fall 4:43)
113 - Wyatt Harmer (9-12) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Wyatt Harmer (Hardin HS) 9-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Leif Schroeder (Bozeman High School) 5-0 won by fall over Wyatt Harmer (Hardin HS) 9-12 (Fall 2:39)
Cons. Round 2 - Mateo Quinones (Polson) 17-6 won by fall over Wyatt Harmer (Hardin HS) 9-12 (Fall 1:00)
138 - Conner Schwend (14-9) place is unknown and scored 8.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Conner Schwend (Hardin HS) 14-9 won by fall over Kayne Johnson (Laurel HS) 0-2 (Fall 2:55)
Champ. Round 2 - Kyle Tabbert (Helena High) 13-3 won by major decision over Conner Schwend (Hardin HS) 14-9 (MD 10-0)
Cons. Round 2 - Conner Schwend (Hardin HS) 14-9 won by fall over Dhawson McKinnis (Helena High) 1-2 (Fall 3:52)
Cons. Round 3 - Conner Schwend (Hardin HS) 14-9 won by decision over Seth Boyd (Billings West HS) 9-8 (Dec 7-4)
Cons. Round 4 - Matthew Middleton (Huntley Project HS) 16-8 won by decision over Conner Schwend (Hardin HS) 14-9 (Dec 13-7)
152 - Ty Greenfield (3-4) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Dominic Baird (Great Falls HS) 2-2 won by fall over Ty Greenfield (Hardin HS) 3-4 (Fall 1:31)
Cons. Round 1 - Ty Greenfield (Hardin HS) 3-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Izaac Sessums (Missoula Hellgate) 8-7 won by decision over Ty Greenfield (Hardin HS) 3-4 (Dec 11-6)
160 - Gidion Herbel (17-10) placed 5th and scored 19.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Brady Needles (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 3-2 won in sudden victory - 1 over Gidion Herbel (Hardin HS) 17-10 (SV-1 12-10)
Cons. Round 1 - Gidion Herbel (Hardin HS) 17-10 won by fall over Eric Amaya (Belgrade HS) 0-2 (Fall 2:37)
Cons. Round 2 - Gidion Herbel (Hardin HS) 17-10 won by fall over Nick Verlanic (Laurel HS) 0-2 (Fall 0:45)
Cons. Round 3 - Gidion Herbel (Hardin HS) 17-10 won by fall over Jordan Minow (Bozeman High School) 2-2 (Fall 3:51)
Cons. Round 4 - Gidion Herbel (Hardin HS) 17-10 won by decision over Henry Koch (Huntley Project HS) 12-6 (Dec 7-2)
Cons. Round 5 - Gidion Herbel (Hardin HS) 17-10 won by major decision over Jacob Fritzler (Billings Senior HS) 9-7 (MD 11-3)
Cons. Semi - Brenden Roan (Hardin HS) 6-3 won by fall over Gidion Herbel (Hardin HS) 17-10 (Fall 2:25)
5th Place Match - Gidion Herbel (Hardin HS) 17-10 won by injury default over Hunter Fritsch (Polson) 19-7 (Inj. 1:36)
160 - Brenden Roan (6-3) placed 4th.
Champ. Round 1 - Brenden Roan (Hardin HS) 6-3 won by fall over Eric Amaya (Belgrade HS) 0-2 (Fall 0:34)
Champ. Round 2 - Brenden Roan (Hardin HS) 6-3 won by major decision over Brady Needles (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 3-2 (MD 13-2)
Quarterfinal - Brenden Roan (Hardin HS) 6-3 won by fall over Quinton Dirette (Park (Livingston)) 11-7 (Fall 1:20)
Semifinal - Brock Bushfield (Billings Skyview HS) 20-0 won by fall over Brenden Roan (Hardin HS) 6-3 (Fall 3:18)
Cons. Semi - Brenden Roan (Hardin HS) 6-3 won by fall over Gidion Herbel (Hardin HS) 17-10 (Fall 2:25)
3rd Place Match - Noah Manibusan (Helena High) 15-2 won by decision over Brenden Roan (Hardin HS) 6-3 (Dec 9-3)
170 - Cameron Elk Shoulder (1-12) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Brenden Gallagher (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 1-2 won by fall over Cameron Elk Shoulder (Hardin HS) 1-12 (Fall 0:49)
Cons. Round 1 - Cameron Elk Shoulder (Hardin HS) 1-12 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Cameron Younger (Laurel HS) 2-2 won by fall over Cameron Elk Shoulder (Hardin HS) 1-12 (Fall 0:22)
170 - Justin Zier (4-2) placed 8th and scored 10.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Cameron Younger (Laurel HS) 2-2 won by fall over Justin Zier (Hardin HS) 4-2 (Fall 0:54)
Cons. Round 1 - Justin Zier (Hardin HS) 4-2 won by fall over Chance Lee (Helena Capital HS) 0-2 (Fall 1:26)
Cons. Round 2 - Justin Zier (Hardin HS) 4-2 won by major decision over Brenden Gallagher (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 1-2 (MD 14-4)
Cons. Round 3 - Justin Zier (Hardin HS) 4-2 won by fall over Thomas Cooper (Billings Central HS) 5-14 (Fall 1:20)
Cons. Round 4 - Justin Zier (Hardin HS) 4-2 won by decision over Brenner Bushfield (Billings Skyview HS) 2-2 (Dec 4-0)
Cons. Round 5 - Joel Clark (Helena High) 12-5 won by fall over Justin Zier (Hardin HS) 4-2 (Fall 1:50)
182 - David Long Sioux (4-4) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - David Long Sioux (Hardin HS) 4-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Riley Sletten (Laurel HS) 2-2 won by decision over David Long Sioux (Hardin HS) 4-4 (Dec 5-3)
Cons. Round 2 - David Long Sioux (Hardin HS) 4-4 won by fall over Kaycee Feist (Park (Livingston)) 0-2 (Fall 1:50)
Cons. Round 3 - Brett McBurney (Laurel HS) 2-2 won by fall over David Long Sioux (Hardin HS) 4-4 (Fall 1:27)
182 - Uriah Turner (17-6) place is unknown and scored 5.50 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Uriah Turner (Hardin HS) 17-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Finn VaughanKraska (Bozeman High School) 4-2 won by fall over Uriah Turner (Hardin HS) 17-6 (Fall 2:48)
Cons. Round 2 - Uriah Turner (Hardin HS) 17-6 won by tech fall over Kyle Harding (Butte HS) 0-2 (TF-1.5 3:17 (15-0))
Cons. Round 3 - Uriah Turner (Hardin HS) 17-6 won by fall over Noah Thomas (Billings Skyview HS) 1-2 (Fall 1:48)
Cons. Round 4 - Noah Humphrey (Polson) 13-10 won by fall over Uriah Turner (Hardin HS) 17-6 (Fall 2:37)
205 - Jesse Murdock (5-8) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Cullen Roll (Billings Senior HS) 11-3 won by fall over Jesse Murdock (Hardin HS) 5-8 (Fall 0:25)
Cons. Round 1 - Jesse Murdock (Hardin HS) 5-8 won by fall over Larz Sorrell (Missoula Hellgate) 0-2 (Fall 4:12)
Cons. Round 2 - Jensen Poirier (Great Falls HS) 3-2 won by fall over Jesse Murdock (Hardin HS) 5-8 (Fall 2:21)
205 - Aiden Rising Sun (4-10) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Greyson Mandic (Butte HS) 1-2 won by fall over Aiden Rising Sun (Hardin HS) 4-10 (Fall 0:28)
Cons. Round 1 - Aiden Rising Sun (Hardin HS) 4-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 - Aiden Rising Sun (Hardin HS) 4-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 - Austin Clowes (Bozeman High School) 2-2 won by fall over Aiden Rising Sun (Hardin HS) 4-10 (Fall 0:15)
205 - Will Caprata (13-10) placed 6th and scored 13.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Will Caprata (Hardin HS) 13-10 received a bye () (Bye)
Champ. Round 2 - Will Caprata (Hardin HS) 13-10 won by fall over Justin Jenks (Helena Capital HS) 4-2 (Fall 2:28)
Quarterfinal - Will Caprata (Hardin HS) 13-10 won by injury default over Cullen Roll (Billings Senior HS) 11-3 (Inj. 1:00)
Semifinal - Seth Jensen (Helena Capital HS) 13-3 won by fall over Will Caprata (Hardin HS) 13-10 (Fall 1:26)
Cons. Semi - Tyler Laverty (Park (Livingston)) 15-5 won by fall over Will Caprata (Hardin HS) 13-10 (Fall 3:49)
5th Place Match - Justin Jenks (Helena Capital HS) 4-2 won by fall over Will Caprata (Hardin HS) 13-10 (Fall 2:38)
285 - Grant Scalpcane (11-10) placed 6th and scored 13.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 - Grant Scalpcane (Hardin HS) 11-10 won by fall over Nick Clawson (Billings West HS) 1-2 (Fall 4:57)
Champ. Round 2 - Grant Scalpcane (Hardin HS) 11-10 won by fall over Eric Flores (Cody ) 10-3 (Fall 3:00)
Quarterfinal - Grant Scalpcane (Hardin HS) 11-10 won by decision over Dawson Hoerauf (Whitehall HS) 5-2 (Dec 4-2)
Semifinal - Jeff Queer (Butte HS) 5-0 won by decision over Grant Scalpcane (Hardin HS) 11-10 (Dec 5-3)
Cons. Semi - Merlin Whitedirt (Colstrip HS) 27-3 won by decision over Grant Scalpcane (Hardin HS) 11-10 (Dec 5-2)
5th Place Match - Dawson Hoerauf (Whitehall HS) 5-2 won by fall over Grant Scalpcane (Hardin HS) 11-10 (Fall 2:17)
285 - Nicolin Hagerman (4-9) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 - Terrell Mitchell (Great Falls HS) 2-2 won by fall over Nicolin Hagerman (Hardin HS) 4-9 (Fall 0:49)
Cons. Round 1 - Logan Lamb (Powell) 1-2 won by fall over Nicolin Hagerman (Hardin HS) 4-9 (Fall 0:51)
