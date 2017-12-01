Five Bulldogs wrestlers power through Tom LeProwse Invite

Hardin’s Bulldog wrestling team finished near the middle of a tough meet on Friday and Saturday, placing 13th of 27 teams. At the meet, the Tom LeProwse Invite in Bozeman, five wrestlers managed to place in four weight classes.

Twelve of the teams attending were AA schools and, out of the seven Class A schools wrestling, Hardin placed second behind Polson.

“It was a good tournament,” Head Coach Travis Kreiger said. “We just plain wrestled tough. We made some mistakes, but the effort was there.”

At 160, the Bulldogs placed two wrestlers: Brenden Roan took fourth place and Gidion Herbel fifth. Because of the bracket layout, Roan and Herbel had to wrestle each other in the consolation semifinals.

Herbel lost his first match and battled back, winning the next five matches before being pinned by Roan.

“It was kind of a bad deal for both Roan and Herbel,” Kreiger said.

At 170, Justin Zier made it into the 7-8 place round. According to Kreiger, they did not wrestle for seventh or eighth place.

Zier was another Bulldog who lost his first match and had to battle back to make it into a placing round.

“For his first tournament, Zier did well,” Kreiger said. “He got caught on his first match and had to wrestle back all day Friday. He wrestled his butt off.”

At 205, in was Will Caprata, placing sixth for the Bulldogs. Caprata made it into the semifinals, losing to Seth Jenson of Helena Capitol.

“He was beating the kid and just got caught,” Kreiger said. “He’s doing things, working hard and has improved a lot over last year.”

At Heavyweight, Grant Scalpcane also placed sixth for Hardin. Scalpcane made it into the semifinals, where he was defeated by Butte Central’s Jeff Queer. Queer was a state champion last year.

This Thursday, Hardin will travel to Glendive for a dual, and then to Miles City Friday and Saturday for the Cowboy invitational.