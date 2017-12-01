Saturday, January 14, 2017

Five Bulldogs wrestlers power through Tom LeProwse Invite

Thu, 01/12/2017 - 5:37pm admin
By Jim Eshleman, Big Horn County News
Hardin’s Bulldog wrestling team finished near the middle of a tough meet on Friday and Saturday, placing 13th of 27 teams. At the meet, the Tom LeProwse Invite in Bozeman, five wrestlers managed to place in four weight classes.
Twelve of the teams attending were AA schools and, out of the seven Class A schools wrestling, Hardin placed second behind Polson.
 
“It was a good tournament,” Head Coach Travis Kreiger said. “We just plain wrestled tough. We made some mistakes, but the effort was there.”
 
At 160, the Bulldogs placed two wrestlers: Brenden Roan took fourth place and Gidion Herbel fifth. Because of the bracket layout, Roan and Herbel had to wrestle each other in the consolation semifinals.
 
Herbel lost his first match and battled back, winning the next five matches before being pinned by Roan.
 
“It was kind of a bad deal for both Roan and Herbel,” Kreiger said.
 
At 170, Justin Zier made it into the 7-8 place round. According to Kreiger, they did not wrestle for seventh or eighth place.
 
Zier was another Bulldog who lost his first match and had to battle back to make it into a placing round.
 
“For his first tournament, Zier did well,” Kreiger said. “He got caught on his first match and had to wrestle back all day Friday. He wrestled his butt off.”
 
At 205, in was Will Caprata, placing sixth for the Bulldogs. Caprata made it into the semifinals, losing to Seth Jenson of Helena Capitol.
 
“He was beating the kid and just got caught,” Kreiger said. “He’s doing things, working hard and has improved a lot over last year.”
 
At Heavyweight, Grant Scalpcane also placed sixth for Hardin. Scalpcane made it into the semifinals, where he was defeated by Butte Central’s Jeff Queer. Queer was a state champion last year.
 
This Thursday, Hardin will travel to Glendive for a dual, and then to Miles City Friday and Saturday for the Cowboy invitational.

Tom LeProwse at Bozeman

Team scores: 1. Bozeman 198; 2. Billings Skyview 163.5; 3. Butte 140.5; 4. Helena 139.5; 5. Colstrip 134; 6. Billings Senior 132; 7. Great Falls 127.5; 8. Helena Capital 120.5; 9. Powell (WY) 95; 10. Missoula Sentinel 83; 11. Polson 80; 12. Huntley Project 72; 13. Hardin 68.5; 14. Missoula Big Sky 67; 15. Laurel 65.5; 16. Billings West 63; 17. Belgrade 57; 18. Cody (WY) 55.5; 19. Dillon 54; 20. Livingston 48; 21. Forsyth 45; 22. Whitehall 40; 23. Missoula Hellgate 39; 24. Billings Central 25; 25. Butte Central 20; 26. Columbus-Absarokee 12; 27. Lone Peak 0.

103 - Keith Pretty Weasel (3-4) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.
    Champ. Round 1 - Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin HS) 3-4 received a bye () (Bye)
    Champ. Round 2 - Logan Scott (Billings West HS) 1-2 won by fall over Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin HS) 3-4 (Fall 2:52)
    Cons. Round 2 - Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin HS) 3-4 received a bye () (Bye)
    Cons. Round 3 - Zach Figg (Billings West HS) 2-2 won by fall over Keith Pretty Weasel (Hardin HS) 3-4 (Fall 4:43)

113 - Wyatt Harmer (9-12) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.
    Champ. Round 1 - Wyatt Harmer (Hardin HS) 9-12 received a bye () (Bye)
    Champ. Round 2 - Leif Schroeder (Bozeman High School) 5-0 won by fall over Wyatt Harmer (Hardin HS) 9-12 (Fall 2:39)
    Cons. Round 2 - Mateo Quinones (Polson) 17-6 won by fall over Wyatt Harmer (Hardin HS) 9-12 (Fall 1:00)

138 - Conner Schwend (14-9) place is unknown and scored 8.00 team points.
    Champ. Round 1 - Conner Schwend (Hardin HS) 14-9 won by fall over Kayne Johnson (Laurel HS) 0-2 (Fall 2:55)
    Champ. Round 2 - Kyle Tabbert (Helena High) 13-3 won by major decision over Conner Schwend (Hardin HS) 14-9 (MD 10-0)
    Cons. Round 2 - Conner Schwend (Hardin HS) 14-9 won by fall over Dhawson McKinnis (Helena High) 1-2 (Fall 3:52)
    Cons. Round 3 - Conner Schwend (Hardin HS) 14-9 won by decision over Seth Boyd (Billings West HS) 9-8 (Dec 7-4)
    Cons. Round 4 - Matthew Middleton (Huntley Project HS) 16-8 won by decision over Conner Schwend (Hardin HS) 14-9 (Dec 13-7)

152 - Ty Greenfield (3-4) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.
    Champ. Round 1 - Dominic Baird (Great Falls HS) 2-2 won by fall over Ty Greenfield (Hardin HS) 3-4 (Fall 1:31)
    Cons. Round 1 - Ty Greenfield (Hardin HS) 3-4 received a bye () (Bye)
    Cons. Round 2 - Izaac Sessums (Missoula Hellgate) 8-7 won by decision over Ty Greenfield (Hardin HS) 3-4 (Dec 11-6)

160 - Gidion Herbel (17-10) placed 5th and scored 19.00 team points.
    Champ. Round 1 - Brady Needles (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 3-2 won in sudden victory - 1 over Gidion Herbel (Hardin HS) 17-10 (SV-1 12-10)
    Cons. Round 1 - Gidion Herbel (Hardin HS) 17-10 won by fall over Eric Amaya (Belgrade HS) 0-2 (Fall 2:37)
    Cons. Round 2 - Gidion Herbel (Hardin HS) 17-10 won by fall over Nick Verlanic (Laurel HS) 0-2 (Fall 0:45)
    Cons. Round 3 - Gidion Herbel (Hardin HS) 17-10 won by fall over Jordan Minow (Bozeman High School) 2-2 (Fall 3:51)
    Cons. Round 4 - Gidion Herbel (Hardin HS) 17-10 won by decision over Henry Koch (Huntley Project HS) 12-6 (Dec 7-2)
    Cons. Round 5 - Gidion Herbel (Hardin HS) 17-10 won by major decision over Jacob Fritzler (Billings Senior HS) 9-7 (MD 11-3)
    Cons. Semi - Brenden Roan (Hardin HS) 6-3 won by fall over Gidion Herbel (Hardin HS) 17-10 (Fall 2:25)
    5th Place Match - Gidion Herbel (Hardin HS) 17-10 won by injury default over Hunter Fritsch (Polson) 19-7 (Inj. 1:36)

160 - Brenden Roan (6-3) placed 4th.
    Champ. Round 1 - Brenden Roan (Hardin HS) 6-3 won by fall over Eric Amaya (Belgrade HS) 0-2 (Fall 0:34)
    Champ. Round 2 - Brenden Roan (Hardin HS) 6-3 won by major decision over Brady Needles (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 3-2 (MD 13-2)
    Quarterfinal - Brenden Roan (Hardin HS) 6-3 won by fall over Quinton Dirette (Park (Livingston)) 11-7 (Fall 1:20)
    Semifinal - Brock Bushfield (Billings Skyview HS) 20-0 won by fall over Brenden Roan (Hardin HS) 6-3 (Fall 3:18)
    Cons. Semi - Brenden Roan (Hardin HS) 6-3 won by fall over Gidion Herbel (Hardin HS) 17-10 (Fall 2:25)
    3rd Place Match - Noah Manibusan (Helena High) 15-2 won by decision over Brenden Roan (Hardin HS) 6-3 (Dec 9-3)

170 - Cameron Elk Shoulder (1-12) place is unknown.
    Champ. Round 1 - Brenden Gallagher (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 1-2 won by fall over Cameron Elk Shoulder (Hardin HS) 1-12 (Fall 0:49)
    Cons. Round 1 - Cameron Elk Shoulder (Hardin HS) 1-12 received a bye () (Bye)
    Cons. Round 2 - Cameron Younger (Laurel HS) 2-2 won by fall over Cameron Elk Shoulder (Hardin HS) 1-12 (Fall 0:22)

170 - Justin Zier (4-2) placed 8th and scored 10.00 team points.
    Champ. Round 1 - Cameron Younger (Laurel HS) 2-2 won by fall over Justin Zier (Hardin HS) 4-2 (Fall 0:54)
    Cons. Round 1 - Justin Zier (Hardin HS) 4-2 won by fall over Chance Lee (Helena Capital HS) 0-2 (Fall 1:26)
    Cons. Round 2 - Justin Zier (Hardin HS) 4-2 won by major decision over Brenden Gallagher (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 1-2 (MD 14-4)
    Cons. Round 3 - Justin Zier (Hardin HS) 4-2 won by fall over Thomas Cooper (Billings Central HS) 5-14 (Fall 1:20)
    Cons. Round 4 - Justin Zier (Hardin HS) 4-2 won by decision over Brenner Bushfield (Billings Skyview HS) 2-2 (Dec 4-0)
    Cons. Round 5 - Joel Clark (Helena High) 12-5 won by fall over Justin Zier (Hardin HS) 4-2 (Fall 1:50)

182 - David Long Sioux (4-4) place is unknown.
    Champ. Round 1 - David Long Sioux (Hardin HS) 4-4 received a bye () (Bye)
    Champ. Round 2 - Riley Sletten (Laurel HS) 2-2 won by decision over David Long Sioux (Hardin HS) 4-4 (Dec 5-3)
    Cons. Round 2 - David Long Sioux (Hardin HS) 4-4 won by fall over Kaycee Feist (Park (Livingston)) 0-2 (Fall 1:50)
    Cons. Round 3 - Brett McBurney (Laurel HS) 2-2 won by fall over David Long Sioux (Hardin HS) 4-4 (Fall 1:27)

182 - Uriah Turner (17-6) place is unknown and scored 5.50 team points.
    Champ. Round 1 - Uriah Turner (Hardin HS) 17-6 received a bye () (Bye)
    Champ. Round 2 - Finn VaughanKraska (Bozeman High School) 4-2 won by fall over Uriah Turner (Hardin HS) 17-6 (Fall 2:48)
    Cons. Round 2 - Uriah Turner (Hardin HS) 17-6 won by tech fall over Kyle Harding (Butte HS) 0-2 (TF-1.5 3:17 (15-0))
    Cons. Round 3 - Uriah Turner (Hardin HS) 17-6 won by fall over Noah Thomas (Billings Skyview HS) 1-2 (Fall 1:48)
    Cons. Round 4 - Noah Humphrey (Polson) 13-10 won by fall over Uriah Turner (Hardin HS) 17-6 (Fall 2:37)

205 - Jesse Murdock (5-8) place is unknown.
    Champ. Round 1 - Cullen Roll (Billings Senior HS) 11-3 won by fall over Jesse Murdock (Hardin HS) 5-8 (Fall 0:25)
    Cons. Round 1 - Jesse Murdock (Hardin HS) 5-8 won by fall over Larz Sorrell (Missoula Hellgate) 0-2 (Fall 4:12)
    Cons. Round 2 - Jensen Poirier (Great Falls HS) 3-2 won by fall over Jesse Murdock (Hardin HS) 5-8 (Fall 2:21)

205 - Aiden Rising Sun (4-10) place is unknown.
    Champ. Round 1 - Greyson Mandic (Butte HS) 1-2 won by fall over Aiden Rising Sun (Hardin HS) 4-10 (Fall 0:28)
    Cons. Round 1 - Aiden Rising Sun (Hardin HS) 4-10 received a bye () (Bye)
    Cons. Round 2 - Aiden Rising Sun (Hardin HS) 4-10 received a bye () (Bye)
    Cons. Round 3 - Austin Clowes (Bozeman High School) 2-2 won by fall over Aiden Rising Sun (Hardin HS) 4-10 (Fall 0:15)

205 - Will Caprata (13-10) placed 6th and scored 13.00 team points.
    Champ. Round 1 - Will Caprata (Hardin HS) 13-10 received a bye () (Bye)
    Champ. Round 2 - Will Caprata (Hardin HS) 13-10 won by fall over Justin Jenks (Helena Capital HS) 4-2 (Fall 2:28)
    Quarterfinal - Will Caprata (Hardin HS) 13-10 won by injury default over Cullen Roll (Billings Senior HS) 11-3 (Inj. 1:00)
    Semifinal - Seth Jensen (Helena Capital HS) 13-3 won by fall over Will Caprata (Hardin HS) 13-10 (Fall 1:26)
    Cons. Semi - Tyler Laverty (Park (Livingston)) 15-5 won by fall over Will Caprata (Hardin HS) 13-10 (Fall 3:49)
    5th Place Match - Justin Jenks (Helena Capital HS) 4-2 won by fall over Will Caprata (Hardin HS) 13-10 (Fall 2:38)

285 - Grant Scalpcane (11-10) placed 6th and scored 13.00 team points.
    Champ. Round 1 - Grant Scalpcane (Hardin HS) 11-10 won by fall over Nick Clawson (Billings West HS) 1-2 (Fall 4:57)
    Champ. Round 2 - Grant Scalpcane (Hardin HS) 11-10 won by fall over Eric Flores (Cody ) 10-3 (Fall 3:00)
    Quarterfinal - Grant Scalpcane (Hardin HS) 11-10 won by decision over Dawson Hoerauf (Whitehall HS) 5-2 (Dec 4-2)
    Semifinal - Jeff Queer (Butte HS) 5-0 won by decision over Grant Scalpcane (Hardin HS) 11-10 (Dec 5-3)
    Cons. Semi - Merlin Whitedirt (Colstrip HS) 27-3 won by decision over Grant Scalpcane (Hardin HS) 11-10 (Dec 5-2)
    5th Place Match - Dawson Hoerauf (Whitehall HS) 5-2 won by fall over Grant Scalpcane (Hardin HS) 11-10 (Fall 2:17)

285 - Nicolin Hagerman (4-9) place is unknown.
    Champ. Round 1 - Terrell Mitchell (Great Falls HS) 2-2 won by fall over Nicolin Hagerman (Hardin HS) 4-9 (Fall 0:49)
    Cons. Round 1 - Logan Lamb (Powell) 1-2 won by fall over Nicolin Hagerman (Hardin HS) 4-9 (Fall 0:51)

Big Horn County News

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 926
Hardin, MT 59034
 
Street address: 204 North Center Ave
Hardin, MT 59034
 
Phone:(406) 665-1008
Fax: (406) 665-1012
 

 

