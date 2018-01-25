Dunkin’ on Devils

The Hardin Bulldog basketball team flew high on Saturday, dunking on Glendive’s Red Devils three times over the course of their 69-31 victory. Head Coach Andrew Round Face said that, in his seven years of coaching, he has never seen that happen in a game before.

Nonetheless, he added, “even the things we do well can still be improved.”

Hardin’s boys currently hold a record of 12 wins and zero losses – nine of which are within their region – and are ranked first in the State of Montana.

They were scheduled to face the Miles City Cowboys on Friday, but the game was prevented due to icy weather conditions.

When asked if he was worried about anything in the future Round Face stated “there are things that we can’t control, so we’re just going game by game.”

Hardin is set to face the Laurel Locomotives on Friday.