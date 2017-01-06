Darnell Lefthand and Michael Neeser take first place at state tennis tourney

It was straight to the top for Darnell Lefthand and Michael Neeser at the Class A state tennis tournament last week. This duo rode out of Kalispell state champions in boys doubles play, and elevated the team to a second place finish, 3 points under Billings Central.

In the first round, Lefthand/Neeser in two sets defeated Kabe Forman-Webster/Carson McDaniel of Polson 6-1, 6-2. In the quarter finals, it was again a two-set victory when they took Cameron Johnson/Guido Ossello of Butte Central 6-1, 6-3.

They scored yet another two-set victory in the semifinals when they beat Matt Sitter/Cadis Chowning of Polson 6-3, 6-4.

It was in the finals when Lefthand and Neeser were tested. There, they met Jake Sedahl and Nate Korb of Havre.

Earlier in the season Lefthand/Neeser played Sedahl/Korb at the Elks meet in Glendive and were defeated in two sets: 4-6, 3-6.

The final match of the season for the two seniors ended in a battle that went three sets and a tiebreaker to claim their championship. They defeated Sedahl/Korb 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5).

In singles play, sophomore Jonathan Noteboom lost in two sets in the first round against Livingston’s Jakim Ricketts 6-3, 7-5. Noteboom won his second match in the first round loser out against Gabe DeLeo of Corvalis in three sets 3-6, 6-1, 6-3. Noteboon was knocked out of tournament play when he lost to fellow Eastern A opponent, Glendive’s Jory Opp.

In girls play, Madisan Chavez was the only one to place. She took fourth overall in singles.

The first round, Chavez defeated Lissy Southworth of Lewistown, 6-2, 6-0 and in the quarterfinals lost to Paint Intasuk of Whitefish in a tie breaker by 6-0, 1-6, 7-6 (7-4).

Chavez moved back up by the third round and defeated Hannah Madsen of Whitefish, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1, taking a fourth round win against Emma Putnam of Billings Central 6-4, 6-2.

That win put her into play for third place, where she again had to play Intasuk of Whitefish, losing 6-3, 6-2 and taking fourth place.

Brittney Schaff, while not placing, won her first round match against Paige Nelson of Havre 6-2, 6-3, lost in the quarterfinals to Cassie Carlyle of Polson 6-2, 6-1 and was defeated by Hannah Madsen of Whitefish 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

In doubles play, the duo of Maddie Flamm and Lisa Cai came up one round short of placing.

The first round, they lost to Olivia Hewston/Kyler Lundeen of Polson 6-1, 6-1. They battled back in the first round, however, beating Lilly Reddick/Hallie Maisch of Belgrade 6-4, 6-4 and in the second round defeated Stormy Knerr/Katherine Kant of Livingston 6-4, 6-1. They lost in the third round to Katrielle Carney/Abby Hill of Glendive in a tiebreaker: 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(8-6).

The girl’s team placed sixth overall.

Class A State Tournament at Flathead Valley Community College, Kalispell

BOYS

Team scores: Billings Central 20, Hardin 17, Dillon 16, Havre 14, Polson 12, Glendive 11, Belgrade 7, Whitefish 6, Livingston 2, Lewistown 2, Butte Central 2.

Singles

First round: Simon Marshall, Billings Central, def. Trey Hanson, Havre, 6-0, 6-2; Bradley Rakich, Dillon, def. Ethan Pothoff, Whitefish, 6-3, 6-1; Colin Kenney, Polson, def. Gabe DeLeo, Corvallis, 7-6 (7-5), 7-5; Jakim Ricketts, Livingston, def. Jonathan Noteboom, Hardin, 6-3, 7-5; Alex Raymond, Hamilton, def. Johnny Moore, Polson, 6-0, 6-0; Jory Opp, Glendive, def. Danyon Rice, Lewistown, 6-2, 6-2; Jeff Fournier, Belgrade, def. Michael Hopfauf, Glendive, 6-2, 6-2; Eric Holdhusen, Whitefish, def. Jonathan Leonardson, Dillon, 6-3, 6-0.

Quarterfinals: Marshall def. Rakich 6-1, 6-3; Kenney def. Ricketts 6-1, 6-4; Raymond def. Opp 6-2, 6-0; Fournier def. Holdhusen 6-1, 6-4.

Loser out, first round: Pothoff def. Hanson 6-1, 5-7, 6-1; Noteboom def. DeLeo 3-6, 6-1, 6-3; Rice def. Moore 6-3, 6-0; Hopfauf def. Leonardson 6-1, 6-1.

Second round: Holdhusen def. Pothoff 6-4, 7-6 (7-1); Opp def. Noteboom 6-3, 6-1; Rice def. Ricketts 3-6, 6-0, 6-2; Rakich def. Hopfauf 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.

Semifinals: Simon Marshall, Billings Central, def. Colin Kenney, Polson, 6-2, 6-1; Alex Raymond, Hamilton, def. Jeff Fournier, Belgrade, 6-1, 6-4.

Championship: Marshall def. Raymond 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Loser out, Third Round: Jory Opp, Glendive, def. Eric Holdhusen, Whitefish, 7-5, 6-1; Bradley Rakich, Dillon, def. Danyon Rice, Lewistown, 6-3, 6-1.

Fourth Round: Opp def. Kenney 6-3, 6-4; Rakich def. Fournier 6-2, 6-3.

Fifth Place: Fournier def. Kenney 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Third Place: Opp def. Rakich 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles

First round: Darnell Lefthand/Michael Neeser, Hardin, def. Kabe Forman-Webster/Carson McDaniel, Polson, 6-1, 6-2; Cameron Johnson/Guido Ossello, Butte Central, def. Trey Murphy/Kennedy McKay, Havre, 6-2, 7-5; Trey Layman/Aidan Hamilton, Belgrade, def. Justin Catanach/Alec Sangster, Corvallis, 6-3, 6-1; Matt Sitter/Cadis Chowning, Polson, def. Jet Campbell/Andrew Nelson, Billings Central, 8-6, 6-4; Jake Sedahl/Nate Korb, Havre, def. Luke Peterson/Mark Southam, Dillon, 6-3, 6-4; Brenden Buls/Thomas Carloss, Whitefish, def. Cairo Morton/Jake Pankratz, Billings Central, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1; Devin Doughty/Christian Stradley, Miles City, def. Jaron Morgan/Kaiden Forman-Webster 6-2, 6-1; Todd Nordahl/Kyson Wilson, Dillon, def. Tanner Mannin/Nate Kindzerski, Lewistown, 6-1, 7-6 (7-0).

Quarterfinals: Lefthand/Neeser def. Johnson/Ossello 6-1, 6-3; Sitter/Chowning def. Layman/Hamilton 7-6 (7-2), 6-4; Sedahl/Korb def. Buls/Carloss 6-3, 6-2; Doughty/Stradley def. Nordahl/Wilson 6-0, 4-6, 7-5.

Loser out, first round: Murphy/McKay def. Forman-Webster/McDaniel 6-2, 7-5; Campbell/Nelson def. Catanach/Sangster 5-7, 6-3, 6-4; Morton/Pankratz def. Peterson/Southam 6-1, 6-3; Morgan/Forman-Webster def. Mannin/Kindzerski 7-5, 6-2.

Second round: Nordahl/Wilson def. Murphy/McKay 6-1, 6-4; Campbell/Nelson def. Buls/Carloss 6-2, 7-5; Morton/Pankratz def. Layman/Hamilton 6-0, 6-7 (7-4), 6-4; Morgan/Forman-Webster def. Johnson/Ossello 6-2, 6-4.

Semifinals: Darnell Lefthand/Michael Neeser, Hardin, def. Matt Sitter/Cadis Chowning, Polson, 6-3. 6-4; Jake Sedahl/Nate Korb, Havre, def. Deven Doughty/Christian Stradley, Miles City, 6-3, 6-4.

Championship: Lefthand/Neeser def. Sedahl/Korb 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5).

Loser out, Third Round: Todd Nordahl/Kyson Wilson, Dillon, def. Jet Campbell/Andrew Nelson, Billings Central, 6-3, 6-1; Jaron Morgan/Kaiden Forman-Webster, Polson, def. Cairo Morton/Jake Pankratz, Billings Central, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Fourth Round: Nordahl/Wilson def. Sitter/Chowning 7-5, 6-4; Doughty/Stradley def. Morgan/Forman-Webster 6-0, 6-1.

Fifth Place: Sitter/Chowning def. Morgan/Forman-Webster 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Third Place: Doughty/Stradley def. Nordahl/Wilson 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.

Girls

Team scores: Glendive 26,, Billings Central 26, Dillon 20, Polson 18, Whitefish 15, Hardin 12, Corvallis 5, Belgrade 3, Butte Central 2, Columbia Falls 1, Lewistown 1, Stevensville 1.

Singles

First round: Ceeara Staiger, Glendive, def. Grace Davis-Nicolson, Belgrade, 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Fehr, Corvallis, def. Hannah Madsen, Whitefish, 6-1, 7-5; Nicole Hritsco, Dillon, def. Molly Schmit, Columbia Falls, 6-1, 5-7, 6-2; Emma Putnam, Billings Central, def. Taylor Woods, Lewistown, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0; Paint Intasuk, Whitefish, def. Mariah McClure 7-5, 6-3; Madisan Chavez, Hardin, def. Lissy Southworth, Lewistown, 6-2, 6-0; Brittney Schaff, Hardin, def. Paige Nelson, Havre, 6-2, 6-3; Cassie Carlyle, Polson, def. Emma Pickett, Corvallis, 6-0, 6-1.

Quarterfinals: Staiger def. Fehr 6-0, 6-0; Putnam def. Hritsco 7-6 (7-2), 6-0; Intasuk def. Chavez 6-0, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5); Carlyle def. Schaff 6-2, 6-1.

Loser out, first round: Madsen def. Davis-Nicolson 7-5, 6-2; Schmit def. Woods 7-6, 6-4; McClure def. Southworth n/a; Pickett def. Nelson 7-6, 7-4, 6-1.

Second round: Madsen def. Schaff 3-6, 6-4, 6-4; McClure def. Hritsco 6-2, 6-3; Fehr def. Pickett 6-3, 6-3.

Semifinals: Ceeara Staiger, Glendive, def. Emma Putnam, Billings Central, 6-0, 6-0; Cassie Carlyle, Polson, def. Paint Intasuk, Whitefish, 7-5, 6-4.

Championship: Staiger def. Carlyle 6-2, 6-4.

Loser out, Third Round: Madisan Chavez, Hardin, def. Hannah Madsen, Whitefish, 7-6 (7-5), 6-1; Olivia Fehr, Corvallis, def. Mariah McClure, Dillon, 6-2, 6-1.

Fourth Round: Chavez def. Putnam 6-4, 6-3; Intasuk def. Fehr 6-0, 6-2.

Fifth Place: Putnam def. Fehr 6-4, 6-2.

Third Place: Intasuk def. Chavez 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

First round: Hailey Keller/Molly Putnam, Billings Central, def. Shelby Spokas/Jackie Westman, Stevensville, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4; Abigail Wierda/Paige Stokke, Belgrade, def. Claire Pickett/Connie Watt, Corvallis, 6-2, 1-6, 6-4; Emily St. John/Tricia Joyce, Butte Central, def. Lilly Reddick/Hallie Maisch, Belgrade, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Olivia Hewston/Kyler Lundeen, Polson, def. Lisa Cai/Maddie Flamm, Hardin, 6-1, 6-1; Stormy Knerr/Katherine Kant, Livingston, def. Emilie Thomas/Kristen Saturday, Corvallis, 6-4, 6-2; Kenna Adolph/Blayne Meyer, Billings Central, def. Paige Sproul/Cailyn Ross, Whitefish, 6-4, 1-6, 6-2; Katrielle Carney/Abby Hill, Glendive, def. Holly Hileman/Melissa Pollard, Whitefish, 6-1, 6-2; Tessa Sawyer/Adrianne Southam, Dillon, def. Abigail Gatz/Alexia Arndt, Lewistown, 6-1, 6-2.

Quarterfinals: Keller/Putnam def. Wierda/Tokke 6-1, 6-0; Hewston/Lundeen def. St. John/Joyce 6-2, 6-2; Adolph/Meyer def. Knerr/Kant 7-5, 6-2; Sawyer/Southam def. Carney/Hill 6-3, 6-4.

Loser out, first round: Spokas/Westman def. Pickett/Watt 6-4, 6-4; Cai/Flamm def. Reddick/Maish 6-4, 6-4; Sproul/Ross def. Thomas/Saturday 6-4, 5-7, 6-1; Gatz/Arndt def. Hileman/Pollard n/a.

Second round: Carney/Hill def. Spokas/Westman 5-7, 6-1, 6-3; Cai/Flamm def. Knerr/Kant 6-4, 6-1; Sproul/Ross def. St. John/Joyce 6-3, 6-3; Wierda/Stokke def. Gatz/Arndt 6-4, 4-6, 7-6.

Semifinals: Hailey Keller/Molly Putnam, Billings Central, def. Olivia Hewston/Kyler Lundeen, Polson, 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 7-6 (8-6); Tessa Sawyer/Adrianne Southam, Dillon, def. Kenna Adolph/Blayne Meyer, Billings Central, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3.

Championship: Sawyer/Southam def. Keller/Putnam 6-3, 6-4.

Loser out, Third Round: Katrielle Carney/Abby Hill, Glendive, def. Lisa Cai/Maddie Flamm, Hardin, 7-5, 4-6, 6-3; Paige Sproul/Cailyn Ross, Whitefish, def. Abigail Wierda/Paige Stokke, Belgrade, 6-3, 6-3.

Fourth Round: Adolph/Meyer def. Sproul/Ross 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; Carney/Hill def. Hewston/Lundeen 6-4, 6-3.

Fifth Place: Hewston/Lundeen def. Sproul/Ross 6-0, 6-4.

Third Place: Carney/Hill def. Adolph/Meyer 6-4, 7-5.