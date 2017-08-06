Custer Battlefield Museum welcomes two new interns

Custer Battlefield Museum in Garryowen has two new additions to their staff: summer interns Marcus Boreigo-Heckler from California and Jacky Luper from Kansas. The position usually runs three to six months, from May to October.

The job of museum intern includes working retail, working as part of the museum staff, cleaning exhibits and maintaining social media sites. Interns are required to know the history surrounding the Battle of the Little Bighorn, as they are expected to give tours to visitors.

Luper is completing an internship to earn his degree at Emporia State University in Kansas. Interns learn something new every day, according to Luper.

“It’s great [here],” he said. “No complaints at all.”

Boreigo-Heckler, who arrived May 28, has already learned enough to give full descriptions and stories behind every piece in the museum.

“I knew Custer going into [the internship], but I wanted to expand my knowledge on it,” he said. “It’s one of those [subjects] that is controversial as well as informative.”

Luper is planning on working in the National Park Service before becoming a museum curator.

Boreigo-Heckler plans on completing his masters and obtaining a Ph.D. in History before becoming a historian focusing on archaeology, anthropology and teaching.